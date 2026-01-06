New NLNG MD To Assume Office In April

The NLNG Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Adeleye Falade as the new Managing Director of the company. He is expected to assume duties in April 2026, joining NLNG from Brunei LNG, where he currently serves as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Mshelbila was scheduled to leave NLNG on December 31, 2025 to assume office as Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Doha, Qatar,” a statement by NLNG Manager of Corporate Communication and Public Affairs, Anne-Marie PalmerIkuku, said.

Speaking on the development, the Deputy Managing Director of NLNG, Olakunle Osobu, described Mshelbila as a distinguished professional with expertise spanning medicine, environmental health, strategic business leadership and global gas diplomacy.

Osobu said Mshelbila’s leadership focused on business sustainability, diversification of operations and emissions control, with safety as a core priority.

He noted that the outgoing Managing Director assumed office during a period marked by unprecedented challenges, including the aftermath of COVID-19, severe flooding that disrupted gas pipelines, vandalism, and force majeure declarations by gas suppliers.

He added that the global energy disruption triggered by the Russia–Ukraine war further strained operations, but stated that NLNG continued to pursue its sustainability objectives under Mshelbila’s leadership.