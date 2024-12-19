New NIMR PCR Laboratory’ll Boost Fight Against Diseases

Share

The Minister of State for Health & Social Welfare , Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako has said that the establishment of an Ultra MEGA PCR Laboratory at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) is a transformative leap forward in the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.

He made this known recently while commissioning the state-of-the-art laboratory, marking a significant milestone in the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

Also, during the launch of the equipment, he urged researchers in NIMR to focus on national priorities in the course of their work, saying that priorities of Nigeria should be the priorities of Nigerian researchers. While noting that these priorities are going to be jointly set, the minister also said the Federal Government will continue to support NIMR to be able to perform its duties.

“With its state-of-the-art technology and capacity, this facility is poised to become a cornerstone in our fight against HIV and other infectious diseases, particularly in diagnostics, epidemiological surveillance, and biomedical research”.

This laboratory with its advanced Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technology will provide critical diagnostic support for managing HIV and other infectious diseases outbreaks of public health significance such as COVID-19, Lassa fever, and similar viral infections.

It will also serve as a hub for training the next generation of molecular scientists and researchers, ensuring that our workforce is equipped to tackle present and future health challenges.

According to Dr. Salako, “We always say that there is not enough money. But the first thing that is important is that whatever little that we are given, we are able to show what we are achieving with it. “And we align those achievements with the priorities of the country.

If we do that, it also will help us to be able to get more support, more funding because the government is battling with so many demands. And it is those demands that sit within the priorities of the government that the government will prioritise”. He however assured that during his tenure as the Minister of State for Health, they will give a lot of priority to research.

“We continue to support NIMR to increase their budget,” he said. In his welcome address at the 10th Annual International Bioethics Forum (IBEF) which held in NIMR on the same day the lab was commissioned, Prof. John Oladapo Obafunwa commended the Minister of State for Health for accepting to declare the conference open on such short notice.

The forum is jointly organised by the Bioethics Society of Nigeria, the National Health Research Ethics Committee, NIMR, and the New HIV Vaccine and Microbes Advocacy Society. Obafunwa said the Programme is aimed to foster the growth of research ethics in Nigeria and promote responsible conduct in research.

On the new machine, he explained that with its state-of-the-art technology and capacity, the facility is poised to become a cornerstone in our fight against HIV and other infectious diseases, particularly in diagnostics, epidemiological surveillance, and biomedical research.

Obafunwa said the action of the minister of state for health, underlines not only his personal commitment to the responsible conduct of research in Nigeria but also the government’s recognition of the vital role that ethics plays in the nation’s research endeavours. He further appealed to the minister to prioritise research and research funding in the country.

