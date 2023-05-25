New Ngf Chair Abdulrazaq Pledges To Uphold Forum’s Ideals

The new Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has pledged to uphold the ideals and vision of the body. The Kwara State Governor emerged by the consensus of the governors to succeed Aminu Tambuwal, whose tenure as Sokoto State Governor ends on Monday, at their meeting in Abuja late Tuesday night. In a statement issued yesterday, he said: “I will ensure regular consultation with all members in order to arrive at a consensus on all issues for the advancement and promotion of national interest, peace, progress, and stability of the nation.

“As a body, we will also continue our tradition of maintaining a close and cordial relationship with the President, the National Assembly, all federal and state institutions, the business community, civil societies, media, and development partners. “Finally, l wish to thank my dear colleagues for the confidence reposed in me as the new Chairman of NGF.” Meanwhile, the Kwara State House of Assembly Speaker Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, has congratulated the governor on his emergence as the new NGF leader.

He said: “The emergence of Mallam Abdul- Razaq to lead his brother governors across the 36 states is a testament to his leadership skills, competence and experience as Governor of Kwara State.”