New Nestlé Golden Morn 3in1 Provides Accessible, Affordable Nutrition

Nestlé Nigeria has once again demonstrated its commitment to providing accessible and affordable nutrition with the launch of Golden Morn 3in1, Nigeria’s first fully ready-to-eat cereal.

This product combines Nigeria’s favourite Maize and Soya cereal with milk, requiring only the addition of water to serve a complete meal that can be enjoyed at any time of the day.

Golden Morn, the cherished homegrown family cereal born in 1986, has since grown into the most consumed cereal in Nigeria. Building on this rich heritage, Golden Morn 3in1 is the first ready-to-eat cereal in Nigeria, offering consumers unparalleled convenience and cost savings in every pack.

Speaking at the launch event, Wassim Elhusseini, Managing Director and CEO of Nestlé Nigeria, emphasised the company’s consumer-focused approach to innovation: “Golden Morn 3in1 represents a significant advancement in convenience and affordability, making it easier than ever for families to enjoy a nutritious meal. Developed over a two-year period through meticulous research and consumer insights, this product delivers the right balance of nutrition and taste at a price that works for Nigerian households.”

The product comes at a time when access to affordable, balanced diets remains a challenge for millions of Nigerians.

According to the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2024 Report titled Financing to End Hunger, Food Insecurity and Malnutrition in all its forms, an estimated 172 million Nigerians were unable to afford a healthy diet in 2022. This reality underscores the urgent need for accessible and affordable nutrition.

Omofasa Orhiunu, Category Manager for Healthy Cereals at Nestlé Nigeria, highlighted the product’s role in addressing this nutrition gap: “With no fewer than 172 million Nigerians unable to afford a healthy diet, we recognise the urgent need for solutions that provide affordable, nutritious meals. Retailing at an affordable N300, Golden Morn 3in1 is fortified with GRAINSMART protect—a smart combination of iron, and vitamins —to support immunity while also providing protein, calcium, and fibre for digestive health.”

The Golden Morn 3in1 reduces the cost of having a nutritious Golden Morn meal by up to 32 per cent. With everything needed to enjoy a nutritious meal already in one affordable 45g pack; all that is required is to add water, and it is ready to eat.

As Nestlé continues to innovate and improve its offerings, the company remains committed to using stakeholder feedback to guide product development. Golden Morn 3in1 is a reflection of Nestlé’s ongoing efforts to create solutions that address local nutritional deficiencies and promote overall well-being.

