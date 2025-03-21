New Nestlé Golden Morn 3in1 Provides Accessible, Affordable Nutrition

Share

Nestlé Nigeria has demonstrated its commitment to providing accessible and affordable nutrition with the launch of Golden Morn 3in1, Nigeria’s first fully ready-to-eat cereal.

This product combines Nigeria’s favorite Maize and Soya cereal with milk, requiring only the addition of water to serve a complete meal that can be enjoyed at any time of the day.

Golden Morn, the cherished homegrown family cereal born in 1986, has since grown into the most consumed cereal in Nigeria.

Building on this rich heritage, Golden Morn 3in1 is the first ready-to-eat cereal in Nigeria, offering consumers unparalleled convenience and cost savings in every pack.

Speaking at the launch event, Wassim Elhusseini, Managing Director and CEO of Nestlé Nigeria, emphasised the company’s consumer-focused approach to innovation:

“Golden Morn 3in1 represents a significant advancement in convenience and affordability, making it easier than ever for families to enjoy a nutritious meal.

Developed over a twoyear period through meticulous research and consumer insights, this product delivers the right balance of nutrition and taste at a price that works for Nigerian households.”

The product comes at a time when access to affordable, balanced diets remains a challenge for millions of Nigerians.

