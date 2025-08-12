New NERC CEO Promises Efficient Power Delivery

The newly appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Abdullahi Ramat, has promised better power services delivery to Nigerians. Speaking after the handover ceremony in Abuja, he called for collaborative efforts to address challenges in the nation’s power sector. He, however, warned that achieving improved power delivery will not be instantaneous.

Ramat said: “We will learn. We will set the ball rolling. I believe we can not change it overnight but if we join hands together, I believe we are going to have more efficiency as a group in Nigeria and move the industry forward.” President Bola Tinubu had nominated Ramat to serve as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NERC.

The President also appointed Mr. Abubakar Yusuf as the proposed Commissioner for Consumer Affairs and Dr. Fouad Olayinka Animashun asCommissioner for Finance and Management Services at the regulatory agency, according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The statement read: “President Bola Tinubu has nominated Engr. Abdullahi Garba Ramat as the new Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). Engr Ramat, 39, is an electrical engineer and administrator, with a PhD in Strategic Management, among other qualifications.”

