New NDLEA Sniffer Dog Facility‘ll Boost Fight Against Illicit Drugs In Nigeria, Says Marwa

Chairman/ChiefExecutive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig Gen MohamedBuba Marwa (Rtd), has said that the donation of a newly built canine facilityto NDLEA by the German government will boost ongoing efforts against the menaceof illicit drugs in Nigeria.

Marwadeclared in Ikeja Lagos on Friday, September 26, while commissioning a newmodern complex.

He said: “MayI assure all stakeholders that the provision of this facility willsignificantly drive our fight against illicit drugs, fulfill our core mandateand secure the future of our nation.

“The qualityof the infrastructure at the new NDLEA Dog facility is indeed commendable.

“It speaksvolumes of the commitment, goodwill, and tenacity of our partners.” Hecommended the German government for its numerous support to NDLEA, which hesaid has translated into an excellent performance by the Canine Unit of theAgency over the years.

The NDLEAcited the remarkable seizure of 74.119kg of captagon at the Apapa seaport inLagos in 2021 as a striking example of such successful operations aided bysniffer dogs.

He howevernoted that more work is required to sustain the current quantum leap inoperational excellence.

“This newlycommissioned facility will, without doubt, provide a comfortable and dignifiedenvironment that will motivate our Canine Unit personnel to discharge theirduties effectively and continue to meet both developmental and interdictionmandates.

“Thecommissioning of this new NDLEA Dog facility marks a significant milestone inthe history of the collaboration between the Agency and the government of theFederal Republic of Germany.

“Everyonewho understands the pivotal role of sniffer dogs in drug interdiction willshare my sentiment and joy today.

“Thesecanines play a critical role, using their heightened sense of smell to identifyand detect concealed narcotic substances in cargo and shipments at ourairports, seaports, land borders, courier service centres, and bus stations”,he stated.

Whilebuttressing the importance of canines to NDLEA’s successes, Marwa noted thatthe sniffer dogs have been instrumental to the seizure of over 17.932 metrictonnes of various illicit substances since their deployment in the Agency.

“In yearspast, the poor infrastructure of the NDLEA Canine Unit has limited its capacityto effectively address developmental and operational challenges.

“It isagainst this backdrop that the government of the Federal Republic of Germany,through the Liaison Office of the German Federal Criminal Police, intervened tosponsor the construction of a modern dog facility for the Agency.”

He commendedthe German government for always fulfilling its commitments to the Agency inwide-ranging areas covering technical, logistics, and training support.

“Mostsignificant is today’s commissioning and handover of the NDLEA Dog facility.

“Theconstruction of the facility commenced in August 2024 and was completed onschedule,” he added.

He expressedappreciation to the German Consul General Mr Daniel Krull, the personnel of theLiaison Office of the German Federal Criminal Police and their colleagues inBerlin, Saxony and Sachsen-Anhalt who worked tirelessly to bring the project tofruition.

In hisremarks, the Consul General, Mr Daniel Krull, said the success of NDLEA’soperation is not only helping to keep Nigeria safe but also of great benefit toGermany.

Krull said: “Chairman,I would like to congratulate you for the implementation of this importantproject, the success and the amazing work of your agency under your leadership.

“Mycolleagues briefed me that your agency has been very, very successful,instrumental in fighting crime in Nigeria.

“And thatis, of course, not only important for Nigeria, but it is important for theregion.

“It goes farbeyond. It is also important for us in Germany. So, congratulations for theamazing work and I would encourage all members of the NDLEA to keep up the goodspirit and continue the amazing work.

“Secondly, Iwould like to thank you, Chairman, you and all staff members for the trust youhave in your German partners.

“And thattrust, I think, is the most important currency in this internationalcooperation.

“We hopethat this trust will be so solid that we will have a very fruitful cooperationin the future.”

Also speaking,the deputy head of section IZ14 BKA, Berlin, Mr Florian Bulow, said the supportfor NDLEA is one of the longest-reaching projects the BKA has done inpolice capacity building.

“And if youhave such a long cooperation, it’s like in a marriage, it needs love. But loveis not everything. You also need trust.

“So, if youtrust, you can work together. You also have to share the same goals and values.And we do that in our fight against drug smuggling and drug abuse. But one ofthe most important things, you have to work together as a team.

“We did thatfor many, many years. And if you work together as a team and go this long roadas a team, you can achieve something. And what we have achieved together isthat,” he added.