New NBS Survey Indicates Reduction In Crime, Insecurity –Presidency

Share

The Presidency has said that the new survey done by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) using the Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey (CESPS) has indicated a reduction in crimes and insecurity across the the country.

Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Communication, Daniel Bwala, made this observation in a release made available to newsmen yesterday.

Commenting on figures by the NBS on security, Bwala said: “While the South East recorded the lowest incidence in crime experience with 6.2 million, the North West was said to have had the largest with 14.4 million.

“However, it is instructive to state without equivocation that the report released by the NBS is a pointer to the several efforts of the current administration in addressing the security challenges ubiquitous in the country.

“Unlike what obtained in the preceding year 2023 where crime incidences were pronounced high and at a crescendo, the 2024 report largely revealed the synergy between all relevant security architectures of the country – including military and paramilitary agencies, not forgetting private sector collaborations fostered by the Renewed Hope administration of Mr. President.”

He noted that the country has witnessed a drastic decline in cases of incessant kidnapping in the South, armed banditry, and cattle rustling in the North, especially North West.

“The activities of the proscribed group from the South East, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its affiliate – the Eastern Security Network, otherwise known as ‘Unknown Gunmen’ have largely reduced, and more importantly, the recent arrest of the Finland-based agent provocateur, Simon Ekpa who had hitherto instigated endless onslaughts on people from the South East.

On the Northern flank, Nigerians have seen fewer school attacks in the outgo – ing year, contrary to what was obtainable in recent years. This, no doubt, further lends credence to the fight against crime by the current administration.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"