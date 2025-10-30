New Naval Chief Assumes Office, Vows To Fight Oil Theft

Following his confirmation from the Senate on Wednesday, the newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas on Thursday, October 30, assumed office.

This is as he vows to intensify the fight against crude oil theft, illegal bunkering, and other maritime crimes threatening Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking on Thursday at the Navy Headquarters in Abuja during the handing-over ceremony, the 23rd Chief of Naval Staff acknowledged that despite notable achievements, Nigeria’s maritime environment remains threatened by crude oil theft, sea robbery, illegal fishing, drug trafficking, and other maritime crimes that jeopardise national security and economic prosperity.

The naval chief unveiled priorities for his tenure, including improving maritime security, enhancing fleet capability through aggressive fleet renewal and increased use of technology, prioritising personnel training and welfare, and strengthening collaboration with other security agencies.

He described his appointment as a privilege and vowed to discharge his duties with dedication, integrity and loyalty to the nation.

READ ALSO

The naval chief paid tribute to his predecessor, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Nkechukwokala, commending him for his “visionary leadership and service,” which he said had laid a solid foundation for continued progress in the Navy.

He urged naval personnel to uphold the service’s core values of integrity, professionalism and teamwork, stressing that discipline and accountability will remain paramount.

He said, “I am not unaware that our maritime environment remains threatened by a scourge of crude oil theft, sea robbery, illegal bunkering, illegal unreported and unregulated fishing and drug trafficking.

“These crimes not only undermine our national economy and energy security, but also threaten the livelihoods of our coastal communities and the economic stability and prosperity of our dear nation.

“To confront these challenges decisively, my tenure will be guided by a clear and actionable strategic approach, focusing on strengthening maritime security and combating illegalities, enhancing the operational capability of our fleet through aggressive fleet renewal use of technology, prioritising training and personnel welfare, as well as fostering inter-agency synergy, regional and international collaboration.

“It is with humility and gratitude to God that I stand before you today as the 23rd Chief of the Naval Staff. I am eternally grateful to the President and Commander-in-Chief, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for finding me worthy to lead the Nigerian Navy.

“I promise to lead from the front and ensure that your welfare remains a top priority. assuring Nigerians that the Navy will work tirelessly to safeguard the nation’s waters and support the growth of the blue economy,” he said.