New NAPS Leadership Sets To Be Inaugurated

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), is set to inaugurate new executives who will pilot the affairs of the association for the next one year.

This was contained in a statement signed by Comrade Jide Wolimoh, the Chairman Inauguration Planning Committee on Monday in Abuja.

Speaking on the inauguration, Wolimoh listed some dignitaries who will be honored and taking home some awards.

He also expresses his delight in seeing the union coming together as one after years of fractional government.

The statement reads, “NAPS is the umbrella body for all students undertaking studies at Polytechnics, Monotechnics, Institute of Technologies, and all allied Institutions awarding National Diploma and Higher National Diploma.

“It’s the second largest student body in Sub-saharan Africa, with a population of over 21.8 million, and a battalion of Nigerian students without arms and ammunition.

“NAPS has set the stage for a most memorable Inauguration ceremony of its newly elected EXCO members at the Executive and Legislative Arms respectively.

“The Executive arm is to be led by the National President-elect in the person of Comrade Rilwan O. Munirudeen, a student of Federal Cooperative College Kaduna alongside his other Executives.

“The Senate arm is to be led by its Senate President-elect in person of Comrades Adeniji B. Temitope a student of Federal Polytechnic, Ede Osun State, and his other legislative members.

The inauguration Programme has been scheduled to hold in Abuja, the capital city. As part of the activities marking the Inauguration ceremony, some individuals who have distinguished themselves in different areas of endeavours and are thus worthy of honor, in line with the tradition of the association of recognizing and honouring outstanding individuals. Some of the distinguished personalities include; the Minister of Work and Housing, Hon. David Nweze Umahi CON, the former Governor of Ebonyi State, Sen. Solihu Mustapha of Kwara Central Senatorial Constituency, and Hon. Minister of Youth Development, (State)Hon. Ayodele Wisdom Yewande is to be decorated as Grand Patrons of the association, while the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Beta C Edu will be decorated as Grand Matron of the association.

Furthermore, Comrade Sunday Asefon, the SSA on Students Affairs to President Tinubu, Hon. Ibrahim Garba Ibrahim (Babalolo) SSA to Jigawa State Governor, Hon. Aderemi Oseni of Idi/Ibarapa Federal Constituency Oyo State, Hon. Musiliu Olaide Akinremi of Ibadan North Federal Constituency Oyo State, Chief Martin Luther CEO Angel Martin Real Estate Abuja (Former President of NAPS), Comrade Oladahunsi Taofeeq Ayobami aka Acura Legend (Assistant Secretary-General ASG NAPS), Hon. Bagudu Joseph (former Vice President of NAPS), Abdullahi Adangba(former Vice President NAPS), Dr. Usman Hayatu Mazadu, Executive Secretary Kaduna State Emergency Agency (SEMA), Dr Etuk Bassey Williams CEO Aljazirah Nigeria, Barr. Pelumi Olajengbesi Esq. The Legal Professional and Managing Partner Law Corridor Abuja, Barr. Paul M. Kassimanwuna SAN.

CITI LAW FIRM Abuja, Comrade Akeem Ishola Ayinla(Momentum), and former National Treasurer NANS are all set to be honoured by the association.

The Chairman of the Inauguration Planning Committee (IPC) Comrade Jide Wolimoh says the committee has chosen Prof. Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri, Rector Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Delta State, the Chairman of the occasion because of the role he played during the last association convention and election.

Prof. Ufuophu-Biri who is also a Unionist and Labour Leader was one time honoured as Best Rector by the association due to his immeasurable contributions to the growth and unity of the association, while Phil. Hon. Anamero Dekeri (DANCO) House Of Rep. Member, Etsako Federal Constituency, Okpella, Edo State, and Alhaji Salihu Muhammed Olowo of PTDF FCT Abuja as Legislative Special Guest of Honor and Special Guest of Honor respectively. Sen. Shehu Sani and Dr. Mukail Akinde, Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro Ogun State serve as Guest Speakers at the ceremony.

Comrade Wolimoh expressed his delight to chair the inauguration committee and said the committee is ready to give a befitting inauguration ceremony because the association has finally come to unite after thirteen years of running factional leadership.

He assured that with the new Grand Patrons, Grand Matrons, Patrons, Matrons and the enacting of the association Advisory Council headed by comprised of former Leaders of the association under Chairmanship of Hon. Adeniyi Bamidele aka Zangaruwa (former President Students Union Government, Federal Polytechnic, Offa Kwara State) who shall provide their experience, knowledge and guidance to the new executives, the association will never return to the era of having factional leadership”.