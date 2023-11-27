New Napoli boss banks on Osimhen for success as Moffi hits 4th Ligue 1 goal

Napoli’s manager, Walter Mazzarri, continues to shower Victor Osimhen with praise after his impressive performance in the game against Atalanta on Saturday. Osimhen returned to the Serie A champions squad after recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained during Nigeria’s friendly against Saudi Arabia last month. The 24-year-old instantly made an impact on his return by setting up Elf Elmas for Napoli’s winning goal in the 2-1 game against Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium.

Mazzarri praised the Nigerian, calling him a champion. “Osimhen? We’re talking about a champion. He told me he could do 20-25 minutes [against Atalanta]. A player like that can make the difference; he makes the opposing defenses worried,” Mazzarri said per Napoli magazine. Meanwhile, Terem Moffi scored the only goal of the game to help his French top flight league club OGC Nice beat Toulouse 1-0 on Sunday to remain the only unbeaten team in Europe’s top five leagues. Moffi had no through pass for a clear cut at goal in the first half and grew frustrated, dropping deeper and deeper in an attempt to have an influence on the game. However, this was a game of two halves for the Super Eagles striker, who got his goal early in the second half