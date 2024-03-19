New Naira Racketeering: Court Slams Woman 2 Weeks Community Service

Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Deinde Isaac Dipeolu, yesterday, convicted and sentenced a woman, Amupitan Adedayo, to two weeks of community service over her involvement in the illegal trading of new naira currencies. The judge also ordered the forfeiture of a sum to the tune of N20,000.00, being the profit the convict made from the illegal act, and her POS machine.

The presiding judge decided af- ter Adedayo pleaded guilty to the charge made against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). It would be recalled that the EFCC had arraigned the convict on a two-count bordering on illegal hawking of Naira currency. The counsel for the anti-graft agency, Abubakar Wara, had hinted to the court that the convict was arrested on February 17, 2024, at a social gathering held at Macellina Place Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos, where she was hawking N980,000 of N500 notes and N980,000 of N200 notes. Adedayo pleaded guilty to the charge, even as she confirmed before the judge that she has been in the business of the new Naira racketeering since 2023.

As a result of her plea position, the Commission’s lawyer reviewed the facts of the case, and as well, tendered some exhibits which included the witness confessional statement, the POS and the Naira currency she was arrested with. The lawyer prayed to the court to convict and sentence the convicted Adedayo in accordance with the section of the Act she was charged with. However, the counsel for the convict pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing her, claiming that the convict was a first-time offender who did not have any previous record of crimes.