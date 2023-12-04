New Naira Notes Introduction, Thoughtless, Retired A’Court Judge

A retired Justice of the Appeal Court, Peter Olabisi Ige, on Monday, berated the past government of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, for foisting untold hardships on Nigerians as a result of the introduction of new Naira notes, while commending lawyers and the Judiciary for eventually saving the situation.

The retired Judge expressed the displeasure in his keynote lecture delivered at the Ibadan branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) during its 2023 Law Week held at the Afe Babalola Bar Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State capital. He spoke on the topic: ” Giving Back: The Lawyer, His Practice and His Social Responsibilities” put together by the Law Week Committee headed by Mr. Oladipo Olasope (SAN) under the Bar Chairmanship of Mrs. Folasade Aladeniyi. It was in memory of Owolabi Afuye.

Addressing the assemblage of Jurists, serving and retired, Senior Advocates of Nigeria, as well as, other legal practitioners, including the Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Abiodun Aikomo; the Chief Judge of Oyo State Justice Iyabo Yerima, who was flanked by many other Judges and Magistrates; Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN and Chairman of the lecture), Mr Femi Falana (SAN), the Vice Chancellor of Kola Daisi University and former Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan Prof. Adeniyi Olatubosun; and a host of others, Justice Ige (retd), urged lawyers to be more actively engaged in promoting the cause of justice and vindication of human rights where the government or its agencies violate the Constitution and the Law in our society. To him, “It is your duty to challenge dangerous policies of the government or its agencies which could bring untold hardship to Nigerians particularly the downtrodden.

“Take for example, the thoughtless introduction of new Naira notes policy in November 2022, just a few months before the General election when the Central Bank knew very well that the new Naira Notes were not available in Banks to enable members of the public to operate their accounts and yet the old Notes were prohibited as legal tender. Thank God, Lawyers and civil society organisations came heavily against the policy.

“The rich also cried profusely to the extent that some Governors approached the apex Court to stem the tide of chaos and near anarchy that the policy engendered. The apex Court saved the situation. Businesses and the economy almost collapsed, under the strain of cash crunch. Parents found it difficult to feed their children and many died in the process. Workers found it difficult to go to work”, the retired jurist lamented.

While tasking lawyers to do more to salvage the country from the socio-economic mess it has sunk, Justice Ige also lamented the issue of continuous strikes and the grave threats to the nation by Boko Haram and Bandits.

He said: “The tremendous insecurity and killings by unknown gunmen still lingers on. Farmers can no longer go to their farms. Those involved in mechanized farming have abandoned their farms due to kidnapping, murders and threats from brigands.

“Where do we go from here? Who will bell the cat? There are no roads, petrol, gas, diesel and kerosine are no longer affordable. Salaries can no longer accommodate the needs of the families”.

In his remarks on the occasion, human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, lampooned the culture of borrowing by the Federal Government to the detriment of the masses of Nigeria when the political leaders indulge in rabid affluence. According to him, Nigeria is not broke and so its leaders should stop deceiving the masses into believing that the country is in a financial mess. “It is untrue. It is high time we lawyers rose up and helped the masses of our people.

The government had recovered billions of dollars and billions of naira. Recently, I wrote to the Minister of Finance and asked him why he was taking loans. I said the NNPC is cornering $34.2bn meant for the Federation Account. It was money collected from the NLNG, the most successful business enterprise in Africa. There was no reply. We are going to fight it out in court for the interest of the Nigerian masses”, he said.

Other dignitaries at the lecture included: Mr. Oluseun Abimbola (SAN) who is ex-Oyo Attorney General and Justice Commissioner; Kazeem Gbadanosi (SAN), Prof. John Akintayo (ex-Ibadan NBA Chairman), Chief Mathew Adepoju, Hon. Justice Owoade (JCA), Justice T.M Abdulganiy, (President Customary Court of Appeal), among many others.