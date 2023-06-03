New Movie, Unforgivable, Brings Fresh Perspective On Rape Issue

It was an engaging and stimulating encounter as Aisre Pictures in conjunction with Megalectrics Ltd (Operators of Classic FM 97.3 and The Beat 99.9FM) held a sneak preview of a new movie, ‘Unforgivable, to select journalists recently in Lagos.

Featuring array of notable artistes such as Timini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Jude Orhorha, Victor Eri- abie, Theo Lawson, Mercy Isoyip, Anthonia Okojie, Emeka Okoye, Kokoette Omoinyang , Ijeoma Rich- ards, Joseph Momodu, Aar- on Sunday, Moses Nwosu, Osasu Esemuede, Linda Igwe, and Alloysius Onyejegbu. ‘Unforgivable’ is an intense, thought-provoking story of love gone awry.

A spoilt, highly ambivalent rich bachelor, who changes women like his underpants, is enjoying his deep love affair with his delectable and posh cousin until disaster strikes.

He is charged to court for rape and the cousin has to fight to establish his innocence. It is a movie that is filled with humour and suspense, and will keep cinema lovers glued to their seats. Producer and director of the movie, Osezuah Elimi- he, said: “I love to do what I love to do and to give back to the society that has given so much to me as a child.

Also, I want to give my fans and theatre goers something to enjoy at some point in the cinema span of the movie. “We have heard stories of rape happen in the society and we have seen movies or documentaries done on rape but I thought that what if we look at every perspective of rape without having to take one side.

What if we can look at rape with every perspective of fun, not that is fun but put a little bit of fun so that people can have enough to seat and watch the movie and get the message.” He added that, “the lessons from this movie is that when the whole world turns their back on you, don’t turn your back on yourself.

When everybody is moving towards one direction, don’t be tempted to move towards that same direction. Rather, use your brain, think before you follow because Unforgivable is a movie that looks at an event from different perspective.” A representative of Classic FM, Benjamin Okoh, said the idea is to show that rape is still with us and we must deal with it.

“We understand that society evolves and things happen and we decided to bring up one of the major things that happens in the society. It is not to look at it from the usual way that it is done but to bring it differently so that society can look at from a different point of view.

“Rape is a sensitive is- sue in the society especially as it concerns women, though am not saying that men don’t get raped but we have more women that get raped. For us, we are bringing that again to the fore just to show that rape is still with us and we must deal with it,” Okoh said.

Speaking with journalists, Ijeoma Richard, who played the role of the judge in movie, said: “Unforgivable is a movie about rape and the spotlight is usually on the victim and there are men who have been wrongly accused of rape.

”This movie spotlights that, and I think that this is good because most times, people get to talk about the victims but it is important to talk about those people who are wrongly accused but it is very important as well that we realize that not everyone that is accused of rape is a rapist and this is brought to the fore.

“There are not many cases where defenders are allowed to defend themselves and this is happening here. I think viewers will have a good time watching the movie and everybody is going to have fun with different types of languages and narrative.”

Regina Okeke, who played the role of a reporter in the movie said: “The film will make people think a lot about the way people are treated especially their financial status and it will make people stop the way they judge people,” noted.