New Movie ‘Singleness Is Bliss’ Addresses Misogyny

As Sola Sobowale, Rotimi Salami, Others Starred

The industry is about to get thrilled with yet another blockbuster movie, with an actress-cum-producer, Fisayo Ajisola-Borokinni, at the helm and a stellar cast of the movie titled, “Singleness is Bliss”. The film, addressing misogyny, is set to spice up the industry with excitement and intriguing plotlines from talented stars like Jide Kosoko, Sola Sobowale, Hafis Ayetoro (Saka), Bimbo Akintola, Sanyeri, ace comedian, Macaroni, Rotimi Salami, and Chy Nwakanwa, among others.

The global production spanning Nigeria and the United Kingdom adds to the anticipation following the cinematic blend of cultural perspectives. The movie director, Tunde Olaoye underscored the movie’s societal relevance, particularly in addressing misogyny, noting, “The anticipation builds as this project unfolds with a blend of talent, cultural resonance, and a compelling narrative.”

Sola Sobowale’s energetic contribution emphasizes the movie’s role in championing cultural values and preserving tradition amid life’s complexities. Producer Ajisola-Borokinni expressed gratitude, stating that the film marks a significant achievement in her career, with promising productions in the pipeline, adding that, “It is an encompassing work full of suspense, marriage, and societal issues.

It is a movie everyone will relate to as a parent, lady, man, student, and child. It is a movie that everyone would love. I am convinced that this production has a lot of great lessons that would help anyone that comes across it.”