Executive producer and Nollywood actress, Eniola Ajao in partnership with Anthill Studio is set to bring another epic blockbuster, Beast of Two Worlds (AJAKAJU) to be released in cinemas this Easter. Beast of Two Worlds looks at the life of a desperate king facing banishment due to his three wives’ inability to produce a son.

He takes a new wife from another world who promises him an heir but her arrival brings unforeseen chaos to the kingdom forcing the king to confront his fears and fight to secure his dynasty future. The yet-to-be released movie parades stars that include Odunlade Adekola, Eniola Ajao, Sola Sobowale, Femi Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji, Mercy Aigbe, Bimbo Akintola, Fathia Balogun, Ibrahim Chatta, amongst others.

“Beast of Two Worlds is a twist on the Epic narrative and it has a strong moral value and lesson to take home, it’s a movie that was made with so much love and passion and I’m sure the Nigerian audience will love it. “Anthill Studios is a company that knows their stuff, I fell in love with their commitment to the love of films, their conta- New movie ‘Beast of Two Worlds’ set for premiere gious energy always to want to tell stories their way and when I made Beast of Two Worlds there was no one better suited to partner with than Anthill Studios, I mean it’s evident in their past works,” says Eniola Ajao, who is the executive producer of the movie.

Set to be an Easter blockbuster, Beast of Two Worlds by Ant- hill Studios and Eniola Ajao of LightHouse Pictures is slated for a nationwide release in cinemas on March 29, 2024.