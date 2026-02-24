New Moniepoint Study Focuses On Digital Payment Infrastructure, Informal Night Economy

Moniepoint Inc. has released a new case study titled: “The Business of Community Nightlife in Nigeria,” providing a rare, datadriven look into the country’s informal night economy.

The company said that against the backdrop of high-end “Detty December” venues grabbing headlines with daily revenues of N360 million and table prices reaching N1.2 million, the new study shifts the spotlight to the “community nightlife” where roadside bars, suya spots, and neighborhood joints form the bedrock of social life for millions of Nigerians.

The robust study was drawn from transaction data across more than 27,000 clubs, bars, and lounges sitting on Moniepoint’s payment rails alongside fieldwork with nightlife operators and workers across the country.

Combining anonymised transaction data processed by Moniepoint with field interviews and observational research across multiple Nigerian cities, the company said the study “provides a rare, ground-level view of how money, labour, and social life intersect after dark,” adding that it is the latest in a series of sector-specific studies that it carried out, aimed at bringing data visibility to Nigeria’s informal economy.

The report shows that in a stark contrast to wider informal economy trends, cash plays a diminishing role in nightlife payments. It also shows that bank transfers dominate, followed closely by card payments, with cash actively discouraged due to security concerns.

Indeed, Moniepoint’s data shows that transfers outpace card payments by nearly 2 million transactions during peak nighttime hours across its network.

According to the company: “One of the study’s most operationally significant findings concerns the timing of spending. Nightlife in Nigeria runs long but economically, the night is decided early.

Transaction volumes begin climbing sharply from 8pm, peak before midnight, and then decline steadily even as venues remain full. By the time the night is at its longest, purchasing activity has already wound down.

However, for bar operators, this has clear practical implications – the most critical hours for staffing, stocking, vendor payment and cash flow management are the earliest hours of the day between midnight and 6am.