October 31, 2024
October 31, 2024
New Ministers: Tinubu Committed To Economic Revitalization – Presidency

Nigeria President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Presidency has said that the qualities of the newly appointed Ministers by President Bola Tinubu were an indication of his commitment to addressing the pressing needs and economic revitalization of the country.

The seven new appointees, screened and confirmed on Wednesday by the Senate include Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Labour and Employment, and Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs.

Others are Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Idi Muktar Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development; Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, Minister of State, Housing, and Dr Suwaiba Said Ahmad, Minister of State, Education.

Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, noted in a statement issued on Thursday that their appointments demonstrated Tinubu’s responsiveness to the aspirations of Nigerians and his commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to them.

Lado also commended the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, “for his uncommon professionalism in steering the screening exercise of the seven ministerial nominees.”

He acknowledged the leadership of the Senate and the Senators for the prompt and thorough confirmation process in actualizing the President’s vision.

“The ministers were carefully chosen based on expertise, a wealth of knowledge and extensive experience, equipping them to make impactful changes across key sectors.

“The appointment of these ministers demonstrates President Tinubu’s responsiveness to the aspirations of Nigerians and his commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to the citizenry.

“This selection also reflects President Tinubu’s dedication to fostering national unity, peaceful co-existence, and social harmony, building a foundation for a more vibrant and inclusive Nigeria,” he said.

