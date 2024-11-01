New Ministers Laud Presidential Aide, Lado For Ensuring Ease Of Screening by mo

Share

The seven newly appointed ministers by President Bola Tinubu, have expressed deep appreciation to the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, for properly guiding them to sail through the Senate screening and confirmation.

According to the Ministers, who were screened and confirmed by the Red Chamber on Wednesday, the Presidential aide facilitated their ease of screening and appointments confirmation.

Speaking on the matter, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who spoke on behalf of others, in the office of the Special Adviser, after the exercise, said she navigated them through the entire process very comfortably.

She said: “We can’t thank you enough for how you have navigated us all through this process and how you have made us quite comfortable through the whole procedure.

“I speak for myself, I don’t know about anybody else; I was quite nervous, we were just wondering basically if this day would come and go.

“And from the onset, each person here, you made the effort to get in touch personally, speak to us, tell us everything that we needed to do, all the documentation that needed to be done and saw us through this, from beginning to completion.

“So, I will just like on behalf of everybody here and I congratulate all my colleagues here, but on behalf of all of us, we just say a very very big thank you. We really appreciate your efforts.

“We appreciate your considerations, we appreciate your sacrifice, because we were calling you at odd hours of the night and you were always available to speak to us and to guide us through this.

“So I thank you so very much on behalf of all of us here”.

The six other Ministers present at the office of the Presidential Aide, for expression of appreciation, were: Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Labour and Employment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Industry, Trade and Development, Idi Muktar Maiha, Livestock Development, Rt Hon Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, Housing and Urban Development and Dr Suwaiba Said Ahmad, Minister of State for Education.

