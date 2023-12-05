New Minimum Wage: NLC Meets To Work Out Living Wages

Ahead of the expected resumption of negotiation between the Federal Government and organised labour on the new minimum wage, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), is currently meeting in Abuja to brainstorm in order to arrive at a living wage that is commensurate with the prevailing cost of living.

Despite the recent attack on workers and their leaders in Imo State, the NLC is determined to press forward.

The organization views the attack as a serious threat to the freedom of association and collective bargaining, as outlined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the ILO Conventions 87 and 98 on Freedom of Association and Collective Bargaining.

READ ALSO:

These sentiments were expressed by Mr Joe Ajaero during his welcome address at the Opening Session of the NLC 2023 Harmattan School in Abuja, themed “Building Workers’ Skills for Policy Engagement.”

Ajaero, represented by Congress Deputy President Benjamin Anthony, emphasized the unwavering resolve of the NLC in the face of adversity and brutality, stating that the organization is committed to advocating for the rights of workers to earn their rightful income and benefits.

Attendees were encouraged to approach the training curriculum with a thirst for knowledge, to inquire and share their experiences with the facilitators and each other.