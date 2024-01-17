New Minimum Wage: FG Makes Fresh Promise To NLC, TUC

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has reassured the national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) that it would fulfil all promises made to them and Nigerian workers.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, gave the assurance on Wednesday when she paid a visit to the office of the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

She assured that the government would continue to pay the N35,000 wage award as agreed, including the outstanding balance to workers, and the new minimum wage would also be addressed.

The Minister, however, asked for the labour unions to maintain an open communication channel with the government even as she reiterated that the government of President Bola Tinubu is labour-friendly.

“I am here specifically to reassure you that we have not forgotten about the agreements between the government and trade unions.

“Government is working round the clock to ensure that agreements with trade unions are fulfilled. Thank God that you have confirmed that the federal government has started paying the N35,000 wage award.

“I can assure you that the payment is on course and the outstanding will be paid within a short period of time,” she said.

On the issue of the new national minimum wage, Onyejeocha gave assurance that the committee would soon start work and that the federal government was committed to the task.

”I do not want to wait for any stakeholder to start agitating, that is why I came to remind you that we are working to make sure they are fulfilled.

“If there is any that we can not fulfil now, including the past ones, we will continue our engagements on them,” the minister said.

The Minister assured the TUC leadership of the government’s continued readiness to listen to them, as well as partner with them for the greater good of the people.

Earlier, the TUC President, Festus Osifo, commended the Minister for the thoughtful visit, saying it would go a long way to building trust and mutual understanding between the government and the union.

He commended the government for some of the major steps taken so far, specifically for fulfilling up to 80 per cent of the agreement with the management of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

The TUC president, however, urged the government to fulfil the remaining 20 per cent of that agreement.

“We are not a union that waits for government to fail in order to hold it to ransom. That is why we keep engaging,” Osifo said.