New Minimum Wage: FG Inaugurates Committee Tuesday

The Federal Government of Nigeria will on Tuesday inaugurate a 37-man Committee on national minimum wage with a mandate to recommend a new workable wage for the country.

New Telegraph gathered that the new committee will be unveiled at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, State House, Abuja on Tuesday, January 30.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Segun Imohiosen the spokesperson for the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

It would be recalled that the existing minimum wage, of N30,000, was approved in 2019 following the passage of the Minimum Wage Bill by the National Assembly.

Labour unions demanded an increase in the N30,000 minimum wage, citing the inflation and the naira’s depreciation.

After his swearing into office President Bola Tinubu had promised that his administration would provide a living wage for Nigerian workers because the existing national was “not enough.”.

“In Nigeria, I shall have the honour and privilege to lead from May 29. Workers will have more than a minimum wage. You will have a living wage to have a decent life and provide for your families,” Tinubu said.

The committee, which will be inaugurated on Tuesday, January 30, includes representatives from the federal and state governments, the private sector, and organised labour.

The former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Bukar Aji, will serve as the chairman of the group, tasked with navigating the complex and often contentious issue of the minimum wage.

From the , the members include Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State, Labour and Employment (representing Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment); Wale Edun, Hon. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; Yemi Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, Permanent Secretary, GSO, OSGF; and Ekpo Nta, Esq, Chairman/CEO, NSIWC, Member/Secretary.

Also from the State Government: Mohammed Umar Bago, Governor, Niger State, a representative from North Central; Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State, a representative from the North East; Umar Dikko Radda, Governor of Katsina State, a representative from the North West; Charles Soludo, Governor, of Anambra State, a representative from the South East; Sen. Ademola Adeleke, Governor, Osun State, a representative from the South West; and Otu Bassey Edet, Governor, Cross River State, a representative from the South South.

From the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA): Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, Director-General, NECA; Chuma Nwankwo; Thompson Akpabio; and also members from the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) include Michael Olawale-Cole, National President; Ahmed Rabiu, National Vice President; and Humphrey Ngonadi (NPOM), National Life President.

The members of the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) are Abdulrashid Yerima, President and Chairman of the Council; Theophilus Nnorom Okwuchukwu, Private Sector Representative; Muhammed Nura Bello, Zonal Vice President, North West; and also from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Grace Omo-Lamai, Human Resource Director, Nigerian Breweries; Segun Ajayi-Kadir, mni, Director-General, MAN; and Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Managing Director, Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited.

From the organised labour, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC): Joe Ajaero, President, NLC; Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, mni; Adeyanju Adewale; Comrade Ambali Akeem Olatunji; Comrade Benjamin Anthony; and Theophilus Ndukuba.

Also, members of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) include Festus Osifo, President, TUC; Tommy Etim Okon, Deputy President I, TUC; Kayode Surajudeen Alakija, Deputy President II; Jimoh Oyibo, Deputy President. III; Nuhu A. Toro, Secretary-General; and Hafusatu Shuaib, Chairperson, Women Comm.