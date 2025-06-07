New Members Dominate Incoming AFN Board

Share

The incoming board of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria will currently be dominated by new faces after the election that took place on Monday and Tuesday for the representatives of the various zones.

As at the last count, four of the five zones already completed showed new faces with the commissioner of sports in Bauchi State, Adamu Babayo, coming on board from the North East zone.

Other new faces are Olalekan Soetan and Olufemi Sule, both ex-internationals coming out as the new representatives of South West and North Central respectively.

Innocent Iheme also defeated Victor Okorie the current Performance Director of the outgoing board as the new representative of South East, although the election went to the appeal committee. With only former member, Gabriel Okon, returning to the board after he missed out on the last board from the South-South zone.

The current Technical Director, Samuel Onikeku, also returned as the representative of the military and paramilitary on the board.

Meanwhile, some of the new members are already talking as they look forward to changing the way AFN is run in the country.

According to Soetan, the South West representative, it is time to walk the talk as they have been critical of some of the previous board.

“We have been critical of some of the actions of the previous board and now that we are on board, we need to practice what we have been preaching,” he said.

“There are lot of work to be done and we are not going to run away from whatever we are going to face. When we are not doing the right thing, we will love people to criticize us and set us on the right path.”

Share