•As APC Media Network appoints Shettima, Abbas, Barau grand patrons

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, has described the new media as a crucial tool for the promotion of national unity and development. Barau stated this while hosting members of the Northern Nigeria APC Media Network at the Senate, Abuja.

The Deputy President of the Senate, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and New media crucial to national unity, development, says Deputy Senate President Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, emphasized the need for social media influencers to channel their energy towards the promotion of unity and progress of the country.

He appealed to members of the APC Media Network to continue to promote the activities and policies of the government at all levels. “What you are doing is commendable. Continue to promote the good things this government is doing to enhance the standard of living of the masses. Yes, there are government-owned media outfits, but we need people like you to support us in promoting our activities. “Kindly expand the membership of your association to other parts of the country.

We want a situation where if you go to Enugu from Kano you will feel at home. If you go to Zamfara from Enugu, you will feel at home. This is our country. Let us all be promoters of unity and national cohesion,” he said. Earlier, the Chairman of the association, Bashir Yusuf Shuwaki, announced the appointment of the Deputy Senate President as the grand patron of the association.