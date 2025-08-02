New Media Conference Returns To Celebrate A “Decade Of Disruptors”

The New Media Conference (NMC) is turning 10 and it’s doing so with an unapologetically ambitious theme: “A Decade of Disrupting New Media: Shaping Africa’s Future.”

The 10th anniversary event will be held on September 25, 2025, at The Podium T.F Kuboye Road, Lekki, Lagos, with additional editions taking place in Nairobi and Accra, marking the second time NMC heads to Kenya and the first-ever edition in Ghana.

This year’s edition of NMC promises more than just reflection. It’s a rallying call for what the next decade of digital media, technology, and innovation should look like.

To mark the milestone year, NMC is launching a new initiative: the NMC 100, a curated list recognising 100 individuals and organisations who have made a lasting impact in Nigeria’s digital media over the past 10 to 15 years.

From content creators and digital marketers to media entrepreneurs, and online community builders, shapers, pioneers and game changers, the NMC 100 list aims to shine a light on the people shaping culture, commerce and communication in the digital age.

The conference is expected to attract a wide mix of creatives, tech innovators, policy makers, media professionals, marketers, media executives, investors, emerging leaders, and policy influencers.