New Masquerade: How I Got The Role of Zacky –Akposheri

Veteran actor, Tony Akposheri, popularly known as Zacky, his role in the defunct television drama series, New Masquerade, talks about his experience in working on the set of Double Dekkoi, a movie produced and directed by Nnamdi Odunze; how he got his role Zacky, challenges and other issues, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME

Could you share your experience working in Double Dekkoi, and what attracted you to the role?

The experience was great, working with the cast and crew. It was quite impressive working with Nnamdi Odunze, the producer and director of ‘Double Dekkoi’, being that he is an experienced director. Also, Nnamdi Odunze is somebody that I have worked with in the past, both on the set of Zeb Ejiro, and on several projects – films and series. One thing about Nnamdi is that he keeps to time, and he is one director that, I discovered, that you go out there and you learn from every day, because, whether you’re a star or not, he will tell you what he wants and what he does not want.

Apart from that we joke when it is time to joke; but then again, he is somebody that if you want to add, you’re free to tell him that this is what I want to add, can I do this? And as long as it is in line with the story and also improves the story, he allows you to do it. For example, when he sent me the story, I went through it and I discovered that playing this role of a “mega star in the prison,” somebody that has served so many years, is a challenging role. And being that it is not a role that I play often, the first thing I did when I got the script and the role, was to do some research.

I have never been to prison before, so I had to ask some people about what it is like or feel to be a ‘baba’ (somebody who has few days or months to be set free) after staying in the prison for so long. How do you rule others, because the prison is a different world of its own? So, what I did was to research, ask some few questions, about what it takes to be the president. I watched some films and so on.

How did you approach portraying your character’s emotions and motivations in this film?

Well, like I said, when the script was sent to me, the bible of the character was also given to me by the director. I put myself in that position, of somebody that has not seen his family, or been to his home, and has served so many years in prison. How would the world outside be to him? Is he ready to face the world outside or should he just remain there? So many people have come and gone, those who had come to serve, and left, but still he was there. So, the emotion was strong. This is why, as I said, I had to do a research, but I felt it. It was just like you’re in a dark place, and for so many hours, there is no light, nothing; it was just dark.

Then finally, the door opens and you’re seeing light. Can you still face the sun- light? Are you prepared to face it? These were the things that were going through his mind; this was the emotion. How are you going to embrace the outside world? Do you think you’ll be accepted back in the family, having committed what you did, whether wrong or right? Would you be labeled? So, the emotion was also about should I or should I not? But then, I did the best that I could do. Just like I am here now talking about this, there are a lot of people there that have been there. There are those who were there because they committed something, some were there that did not even commit anything.

They didn’t even know why they were brought there; but they were wrongly imprisoned. If you’ve never been to a prison yard before and see people, you won’t know, you won’t feel it. But if you’ve been there, you’ll thank God that you’re free. So, the emotion was tense. We should thank God for our life.

What message or theme does this film convey, and how do you think it resonates with audiences?

One, how long can crime pay? Not to long. Even it does, there is an end to it, because nothing last forever. If you’re really doing bad things, robbing people, duping people, doing bad things for you to live affluent life, for how long would it last? And what good does it leave behind for the people, because at the end of it, you’ll never be remembered for any good. And not only that, even your siblings and your children would find it difficult to say their father’s name because they’d been seen as people from a bad family.

So, to me, it shows that crime doesn’t pay, and it doesn’t lasts forever. But good things can last forever because you’ll always be remembered for the good deeds. So, while you are doing a good thing, you’re leaving a good legacy behind, legacy that you’ll always be remembered for. That is the message. And I know that the viewers will enjoy as well as take in the message.

Can you talk about any specific scenes or sequences that were particularly challenging or rewarding to film?

There was this scene I did, where I had to walk up to the chief warder’s office. The chief warder is a lady, played by Hilda Dokubo. Because I (Baba) have some few days to go, and the chief warder is a very beautiful lady. So, ‘Baba’, who according to the character traits, likes women, walked up to the chief wader and said: “My days are numbered to be free. I just feel I should be served with all sort of good meals, and if possible, also by women. I loved that scene so much.

And also the scene where he also had to talk to the warder that, “look, I heard that you’re having a marital problem. I amk not a graduate, but when it comes to sex, I am a graduate. I can teach you how to satisfy your man; I can tell you the way to go about it. I think I like that scene. Those are the scenes I could remember for now.

How do you feel about the film’s premiere and its reception so far?

People came, notable people, people that matter in the movie industry. For instance, Zeb Ejiro, and so many other stars were there. So, the reception was good. The premiere took place at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos. A lot of journalists – both electronic and print media, as well as on- line media, were there. The reception was great. Some people came in from the US to see it. You know, part of the film was shot in the US. It was great.

Were there any memorable behind-the- scenes moments or anecdotes you can share with us?

The courtyard where we shot, we were not the only people to shoot there. There were other filmmakers that were there. So, sometimes we had to wait for others to shoot, and sometimes they also have to wait for us to finish our shooting. But one thing I really so much was the up-comers that I worked with who met me from time to time during the course of shooting. I share my experience with them… The food was good; Emeka Duru, of course, was the Production Manager. He is a veteran, and was always cracking jokes with everyone.

So, it was fun. And the workers in the courtyard were so cooperating, especially when they meet people like me and the others. I can’t remember all their names now but we had good time, especially, Nnamdi, the Director, who would always ask me: ‘Bros, how far now? You don chop? You don get this…?’ And so on. It was a good experience working on this production.

Can you shed more light on your experience working with the producer/director, Nnamdi Odunze?

He is a great director, very very creative. He is a not the kind of person that would say let’s manage it like that; no, if it has to be done, it has to be done well. He is very discipline on set, and he is very creative. Not only that, he brings himself down to the level of every actor; he doesn’t shout anyhow. And he is patient with the actors and the crew members. It is fun working with Nnamdi, and you learn a lot from him. He makes the actor give his or her best.

It is almost impossible to talk about your career as an artiste with mentioning your role as Zacky in New Masquerade. How did you get to play that role?

The role was created in the course of working on the New Masquerade in Enugu. I think, the role was created by Peter Ene (may his soul rest in peace), one of the writers then. And audition was conducted; I was auditioned and I got the role. After getting the role, I played it my own way, in line with the role’s character. Bolaji Dawodu (may his soul rest in peace) was the director then of the New Masquerade, and the producer was Chika Okpala (Chief Zebrudaya). That was how I got to play the role.

What do you hope audiences take away from watching this film?

I have just said that. It is that they would know that crime does not pay, because at the end of it you must pay for it. Since crime does not pay, you’ll be the one to pay for it at the end. They would also learn that freedom is good; nobody should pray to live in prison. You may be making millions from wrong means, but for how long are you going to continue to live that. Nothing last for ever. For me, the only thing that lasts for ever is a good deed, because you’ll always be remembered for the good thing you’ve done.

What were the challenges?

There will always be challenges, right form the day you were born. It is a challenge too that you’re alive. So, the challenges I faced then in the New Masquerade playing the role of Zacky, one, I was the production manager of New Masquerade then, and being the production manager, and then in Enugu, we were few working on New Masquerade set, but then, many back if you’re a production manager, you work more outside the set than when you are on set, because before you start shooting, everything would have been done.

So the moment you’re outside, before you go on set, you get all your crew members ready, because the production manager is the engine of every production. I would always gather my crew, that is the production assistants, costumier, props manager and others, and make sure that everything is set, including the welfare, so that by the time I go on set, I am just an actor. Film production is a team work. When you work happily and your crew members are with you, you’ll get the best.