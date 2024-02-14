New marketing consultant unveiled to elevate Osun Osogbo Festival

Our Heritage Branding and Advertising Ltd has been announced as the new marketing consultant for Osun Osogbo Festival, a cultural heritage of the Osun indigenes, celebrated with reverence and grandeur. A statement by the company assured that under the visionary leadership of Mr. Wilson Chibututu, who is the founder and CEO of Our Heritage Branding and Advertising Ltd, the 2024 edition of the festival promises to transcend boundaries and redefine cultural experiences in unprecedented ways.

Chibitutu stated that this year’s Osun Osogbo Festival is meticulously designed to propel the event into a new paradigm of excellence, adding that “with a focus on engaging the vibrant and dynamic youth and Gen Z demographics, the festival will offer a sensational 336 hours of immersive cultural exchange experiences, showcasing the rich heritage and traditions of the Osun people to the world.” The statement, made available to New Telegraph, disclosed that the pinnacle of the festival will be a grand finale featuring the largest music concert ever witnessed in the Southwest region, promising to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression on all attendees. The fusion of tradition and modernity will create an unforgettable experience for all participants, embodying the spirit of unity and celebration. Accompanied by his esteemed team members, Mr. Oluwasanmi Olá Olusuyi and Mr. Ewata Seth Oluwawemimo, Mr. Chibututu brings a wealth of expertise and innovative strategies to the table, ensuring that the Osun Osogbo Festival reaches unparalleled heights of success. This strategic partnership is poised to not only elevate the festival locally but also expand its reach to other parts of the continent, fostering cultural exchange and building bridges of unity and oneness among nations. As sponsors and audiences eagerly anticipate the upcoming festival, the Osun Osogbo Festival Committee is thrilled to present an unparalleled cultural extravaganza that promises to be a celebration like never before.

Together with Our Heritage Branding and Advertising Ltd, the 2024 Osun Osogbo Festival is primed to redefine cultural festivals and set a new standard for excellence in cultural celebration. “We look forward to celebrating the vibrant traditions and heritage of the Osun Osogbo People as Our Heritage Branding and Advertising Ltd embark on a journey of cultural improvement that further unite the people of Osun and Nigeria as a whole.”