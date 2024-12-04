New Mandatory Police Training Courses Begin Jan – IGP

Share

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun yesterday said the force had developed special training programmes focusing on policing ethics, professional conduct and re-orientation courses.

“These programmes are mandatory for all officers from the recruit constables to the superintendent starting January 2025,” Egbetokun said in Abuja. He spoke at the National Summit on Police Accountability, with the theme

“The external, internal, and stakeholder’s accountability strategies and mechanism of the Nigeria Police Force/ Services”.

The summit was organised by the police in partnership with Cleen Foundation and supported by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Egbetokun said the training courses were to enhance effective policing and accountability.

“The Nigeria police force is committed to enhancing the training and retraining of its officers,” he said.

The police chief said the force had also partnered with the Society for Peace Study and Practice to train its officers on alternative dispute resolution, peacebuilding and conflict resolution mechanisms.

