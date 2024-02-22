New Man United Co-owner Plans New Stadium

New Manchester United co- owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe says his “preference” is to build a new stadium for the club that can also “serve the north of England”.

United have played at the 74,310-capacity Old Trafford since 1910, but Ratcliffe acknowledged it had become “tired and in need of refurbishment”.

A new stadium could be built next to the existing ground in Trafford Park. “It’s about time someone built a national stadium in the north of England,” said the British billionaire.

Ratcliffe added the potential project could be a “catalyst for regeneration” in south Manchester and would therefore warrant a “conversation” with the government about using taxpayers’ money.