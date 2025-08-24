New Leather Hub’ll Position Lagos As Global Leader – Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has hailed the newly commissioned industrial leather hub as a strategic step toward positioning Lagos as a global leader in leather production and innovation.

Located in the bustling Matori area of Mushin, the Oluremi Tinubu Industrial Leather Hub is projected to generate over $250 million annually in export revenue when fully operational.

The facility is expected to create 10,000 direct jobs and provide training and start-up support for more than 150,000 artisans, establishing Lagos as the leather logistics capital of West Africa.

Equipped with state-of-the-art machinery for mass production of shoes, bags, belts, packaging materials, and other leather products, the hub was commissioned on Saturday as part of First Lady Oluremi Tinubu’s three-day official visit to Lagos.

In a goodwill message at the ceremony, Obasa praised the state government for the investment, describing the project as a symbol of Lagos’ drive for industrial transformation.

“This is more than just a facility; this hub symbolises our resolve to harness the ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit of our people. I am convinced beyond measure that it will empower artisans, create thousands of jobs, and position Lagos as a global leader in leather production and innovation,” he said.

The Speaker also commended the state for naming the hub after Mrs. Tinubu, calling it “a fitting recognition of her outstanding service as a three-term senator, her empowerment initiatives over two decades, and her role as the wife of our beloved President.”