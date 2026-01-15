New Leadership Takes Over International Breweries As Coutino Steps Down

International Breweries Plc has announced a change in its executive leadership, with the resignation of its Managing Director, Carlos Coutino, and the appointment of Nicholas Kade as his successor, effective March 1, 2026.

The brewer disclosed the development in a notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), informing shareholders and the investing public of the Board’s decision.

According to the statement, Mr. Coutino, who joined International Breweries Plc in 2018 as National Sales/Trade Marketing Director, rose rapidly through the ranks and was appointed Managing Director and Business Unit President in January 2023.

During his tenure, the Board credited him with steering the company through a period of significant transformation and restructuring, while also delivering improved profitability.

The Board noted that under Coutino’s leadership, International Breweries achieved notable commercial progress, strengthened its leadership capabilities, and recorded the highest employee engagement score in Nigeria.

Beyond commercial performance, he was also recognised for driving digital transformation initiatives within the Nigerian business of parent company AB InBev, championing best-in-class digital product development and innovation that have since been scaled across six countries.

“The Board is grateful for Carlos Coutino’s outstanding performance and leadership, and wishes him the very best as he transitions into another leadership role within the AB InBev business,” the company said.

Following Coutino’s exit, the Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Nicholas Kade as a member of the Board and Managing Director of International Breweries Plc, also with effect from March 1, 2026.

Prior to his appointment, Kade served as Sales Director of the company, where he played a key role in national sales strategy, commercial execution, and performance delivery in a highly competitive market.