New LCCI VP Assures Businesses of Incentive-Based Policies

The newly decorated Vice President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Princess Layo Bak- are Okeowo, has disclosed that the new Exco of the Chamber will be focusing on incentive-based policies that will not only drive businesses forward, but also foster growth and development.

The LCCI vice president made this known in an interview with New Telegraph during the inauguration and investiture of the LCCI new executives in Lagos recently. She said it was time for attention to be shifted to cushioning the pains and hardships of business owners and households in the country.

Princess Okeowo, who is also the Managing Director of FAE Limited, a renowned envelope manufacturers, explained that the new LCCI exco would intensify on its advocacy policies as a leading member of the organised private sector (OPS) in Nigeria, by networking, collaborating and liasing with the federal and state governments.

According to her, the new LCCI exco is ready to open its doors for concrete ideas, suggestions and inputs that will move forward the country’s fragile economy and at the same time maintain the momentum towards advocating for growth and development of businesses in the country.