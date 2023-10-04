New Lagos HoS Agoro resumes

The newly appointed Lagos State Head of Service (HoS) Bode Agoro officially resumed office yesterday. He took over from Hakeem Muri Okunola, who resigned on September 29. Agoro praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for giving him the chance to serve the state.

He also expressed gratitude to Muri-Okunola for having faith in him and nominating him. Agoro said: “Because life is so challenging for everyone, maintaining the welfare of public servants is of the utmost importance and it is necessary to improve conditions for all. “Welfare to me is two things, personal and professional, and professionalism is constant training and retraining of staff. “If you don’t train the civil service, who are the backbone of the government, you are creating something bad in the system.”