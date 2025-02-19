New Lagos CP Assumes Office, Reads Riot Act To Criminals

Share

The newly appointed 41st Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, CP Moshood Jimoh, has read the riot act to criminals and cultists while emphasising his commitment to making Lagos a no-go area for criminals.

CP Jimoh disclosed this to senior police officers, area commanders, heads of departments, tactical units, in his official remarks yesterday at the command headquarters, Ikeja, noting that he has outlined his vision for a safer, more secured Lagos through strategic collaboration and unwavering law enforcement.

The Police boss sent serious warning to criminals and cultists operating in the state, telling them to leave immediately before they face the wrath of the law and be prosecuted According to him, “The full weight of the law will be applied to would-be criminals in this state.

They are hereby strongly warned and advised to repent, abandon crime, or leave Lagos State. Henceforth, this state will be too hot for men of the underworld,” he declared.

“The Lagos State Police Command recently apprehended over 50 suspected cultists involved in violent acts, mayhem, and property destruction.

These suspects are currently being prosecuted, underscoring the command’s resolve to rid the state of cult-related activities.

“I want to call on all parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against involvement in cultism, warning that the law would take its full course on violators in the state and it will not be as usual

The Lagos State Police command will be strengthening security through collaboration while ensuring that security of Lagos State requires robust collaboration among various stakeholders.”

However, he pledged to work closely with the state government, prominent personalities, traditional rulers, religious leaders, investors, public-spirited individuals, and community groups.

