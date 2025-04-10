New Kwara CP Vows Crackdown On Crime, Criminality

Share

The newly appointed Kwara State Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, has promised to lead a security-focused administration anchored on professionalism, discipline, and robust collaboration with community stakeholders.

Speaking at his inaugural press briefing at the Police Headquarters in Ilorin, CP Ojo outlined his vision to ensure Kwara remains a peaceful and secure state.

Expressing gratitude to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Police Service Commission for his appointment, CP Ojo described the role as “a call to greater service.”

He affirmed his deep connection to Kwara, pledging to safeguard its reputation as the ‘State of Harmony.’

“Kwara is dear to me, and I am committed to ensuring it remains peaceful, secure, and prosperous,” he told journalists.

Drawing on his prior experience as Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in Kwara, CP Ojo noted that working under three previous Commissioners of Police had equipped him with the insight and skills needed to build on their legacies.

He vowed to adopt a zero-tolerance stance toward criminality, warning that Kwara would not be a safe haven for lawbreakers.

“Unscrupulous elements should take note—there will be no hiding place for criminals in this state,” he declared.

The Commissioner also issued a stern warning to officers under his command, emphasizing that misconduct such as extortion, human rights abuses, or unprofessional behavior would not be tolerated.

“I will not hesitate to bring any officer found guilty to face the full weight of the law,” he asserted, underscoring his commitment to maintaining discipline within the force.

Central to CP Ojo’s strategy is the promotion of community policing. He stressed the importance of partnering with local vigilante groups, traditional rulers, civil society organizations, and other security agencies to enhance safety across the state.

“Security is not the job of the police alone; it is a collective responsibility,” he said, urging all stakeholders to join hands with the police in protecting Kwara.

Acknowledging the media’s vital role, CP Ojo commended journalists for their efforts in public enlightenment and fostering accountability.

“Your role in informing the public and shaping opinion cannot be overstated. I look forward to a constructive relationship that strengthens transparency and public trust,” he added.

In closing, the Commissioner called for unity and cooperation among residents, saying, “When we succeed, let us celebrate together; when we face challenges, let us collaborate to find solutions.”

His assurances come at a critical time, as Nigerians grapple with rising security concerns nationwide. CP Ojo’s emphasis on professionalism, discipline, and community-driven policing signals a fresh commitment to tackling threats and restoring confidence in Kwara State.

As residents look to the new CP to deliver on his promises, hopes are high that his tenure will usher in an era of enhanced safety and harmony in the state.

