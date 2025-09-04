New Kano Advertisement Agency Sets 5-Year Revenue Targets

The newly established Kano State Signage and Advertisement Agency (KASA) has announced a revenue target of ₦1.5 billion for the last three months of 2025, while also unveiling a five-year collection plan.

The Director-General of the agency, Kabiru Dakata, disclosed this on Thursday while speaking with journalists at Minjibir Park.

According to him, KASA is projecting ₦3 billion in 2026, ₦5 billion in 2027, and over ₦10 billion annually during the governor’s second term.

He explained that the agency, set up by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration to regulate outdoor advertisements, will combine enforcement with revenue collection to achieve its mandate.

“Part of our enforcement mandate is to ensure that outdoor signage and advertisement posts comply with the agency’s rules and regulations,” Dakata said.

He further noted that violators of the agency’s guidelines would face penalties, including one month imprisonment, three months of community service, or fines ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦500,000.

Dakata revealed that the agency is already collaborating with other outdoor advertisement operators to avoid duplication of duties and ensure compliance with the law.

He added that KASA has begun registering business owners using signage posts and is working with the Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA) to curb indiscriminate posting of bills and advertisements in public places.

“We will also correct the practice of using vulgar or offensive words in advertisements that go against the sensitivities of the community,” the DG stressed.