New JTF Commander Assumes Duty In Bayelsa

Rear Admiral John Okeke, has promised to build on what his predecessor has done as he assumes duty as the new Joint Task Force Commander, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS).

Speaking on Thursday during the handover ceremony at the headquarters of the OPDS, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital, the new Commander thanked the outgoing commander for his leadership style.

Okeke assured the public that he would only add a proactive driven effort to curb all forms of criminalities and their networks.

One of these strategies, he explained is strengthening the synergy and coercion among the various units, components and formations of the task force.

In his remarks, Rear Admiral Olusegun Ferreira, the immediate past Commander said the operation under his command has destroyed and dislodged major militant camps in the Niger Delta, thereby boosting security in the region.

He said “The relative peace in the command had greatly increased the crude oil production index of the country which has risen remarkably.

“The increase is due to the serious checks against oil pipeline vandalism in the region.

He said that the mandate of the OPDS is to deter crude oil theft and all forms of criminality in the Niger Delta.

The outgoing Commander said all the tasks are on a daily basis, urging the troops to remain resolute, and determined as they carry out their operations.

He also charged them to refrain from collaboration with criminals and to remain steadfast in whatever they are doing.

Until his posting as the new JTF Commander OPDS, Okeke, was the Chief Staff Officer, Central Naval Command while Rear Admiral Olusegun Ferreira has moved to Abuja, as Chief of Training and Operations.