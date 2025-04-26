New Islamic Month: Sultanate Calls For Moon Sighting

Share

The Sultanate Council through its Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in Sokoto State has called on the Muslim Ummah to begin the search for the new moon of Zulki’ida 1446AH on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

This directive was contained in a press statement issued on Saturday, April 26, by the Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Sambo Junaidu, who is also the Waziri of Sokoto.

According to him, Muslims are urged to report any sighting of the new moon to the nearest District or Village Head, who will, in turn, communicate the information to the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

The Council prayed for divine support in fulfilling the religious responsibility.

The statement reads, “As Sunday corresponds to the 29th day of Shawwal 1446ah, it marks the appropriate time to search for the crescent of the new Islamic month.”

“May Allah (SWT) help us in the discharge of this religious duty. Ameen.”

The sighting of the new moon traditionally signals the beginning of a new Islamic month and is critical to the religious calendar and observances among Muslims.

