New Interest Rate Will Worsen Economic Situation, Lead To Job Loss – Obi

The national leader of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi said the new monetary policy recently released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will worsen the economic situation in the country and seriously affect the productive sector, resulting in job loss.

Obi said in his X handle on Thursday that the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to increase the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 22.5 per cent and the Cash Reserve Ratio, (CRR) to 45 per cent, will affect the manufacturing and other sectors that rely on bank loans for their funding needs.

The former LP presidential candidate stated that though being an “Onitsha-based trader” does not confer on him the status of an economic expert, noted that “Tightening liquidity in the financial system does not improve productivity, ie food production, which is the major cause of inflation in Nigeria.”

He added that the policy would be counterproductive given that only about 12 per cent of N3.6 trillion total money, in circulation, is in the banking system, leaving about N3.2 trillion (88 per cent) outside the banking system.

“These new measures will worsen the fragile economy as the supply of funds would dry up for the real sector, and the new MPR rate hike will push the interest rate on loans to above 30 per cent, which would be very difficult for the real sector operators especially manufacturers and SMEs to repay; consequently resulting, obviously, in increased bad loans, and worsening the nation’s economic situation,” he said.

Obi called on the Federal Government to tackle the security challenges in the country, stating that it would help to bring down the inflation rate and decline in production.

This, he added, would increase food and crude oil production, as well as bring down the cost of food.

“This way we would increase our productivity as well as restore the confidence of FDIs and FPIs to come back to the country,” he stated.