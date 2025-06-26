New Initiative Targets 10m Safer Births Under Patronage Of Denmark Queen 

In a bold step toward reducing maternal mortality in Sub-Saharan Africa, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Danish NGO Maternity Foundation have launched the 10 Million Safer Births Initiative under the patronage of Her Majesty Queen Mary of Denmark.

Announced in Abuja on Tuesday, June 24, the initiative aims to support 10 million safer births across Sub-Saharan Africa by the end of 2030, a region that accounts for 70 percent of global maternal deaths.

Despite a 40 percent drop in global maternal mortality since 2000, progress has slowed due to ongoing global crises. Every two minutes, a woman dies from pregnancy or childbirth-related causes, with 20 to 30 more suffering severe, often preventable, complications.

“No woman should risk her life to give life,” said Queen Mary. “I am honoured to announce my patronage of this very concrete initiative, which aims to ensure 10 million safer births by 2030 across Sub-Saharan Africa.”

The first phase will provide targeted support for midwives and frontline health workers in Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. This includes scaling up the Maternity Foundation’s Safe Delivery+ programme, which features the free Safe Delivery App. The mobile application offers evidence-based guidelines and instructional videos on maternal and newborn care, empowering health workers in low-resource settings to respond more effectively to emergencies and improve survival rates.

The initiative is backed by the Government of Denmark and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Denmark is committing DKK 32 million (approximately USD 4.9 million), while the Gates Foundation plans to invest an additional USD 1.5 million under its Midwifery Accelerator initiative.

“Denmark is proud to support this bold, innovative initiative,” said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen. “Every woman has the right to give birth safely, and we are committed to making that a reality.”

“Healthy mothers and babies are the foundation of vibrant communities,” said Dr. Paulin Basinga, Africa Director at the Gates Foundation. “This initiative is about more than saving lives—it’s about equality. Too many women in Africa face life-threatening childbirth risks simply because of where they live. By working across borders and sectors, we can transform care at the very start of life.”

UNFPA Executive Director, Dr. Natalia Kanem, emphasized the life-saving role of midwives: “Access to quality midwifery care can mean the difference between life and death. This initiative gives midwives the tools they need in the most challenging environments.”

Maternity Foundation CEO, Anna Frellsen, stressed the need for innovation: “We won’t close the maternal mortality gap by 2030 by doing things the same way. This initiative brings together data, innovation, and partnerships to strengthen maternal care where it’s needed most. Together, we can change the outcomes for millions of women and their newborns.”

The 10 Million Safer Births Initiative will be implemented through UNFPA’s Maternal and Newborn Health Thematic Fund, which works to ensure access to quality reproductive, maternal, and newborn health services for women and adolescent girls in vulnerable communities.