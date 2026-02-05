New Horizons Integrate Chinese Language Into Tech Learning For Nigerians

In a landmark educational move, New Horizons Nigeria has become the first institution to integrate the Chinese (Mandarin) language into its ICT curriculum as an elective, aiming to position Nigerian students for a world increasingly shaped by China’s economic influence.

With over 80 per cent of global consumer products manufactured in China, the organisation recognised an urgent need for the current generation to engage with Chinese language and culture.

Speaking, the Managing Director and CEO of New Horizons Systems Solutions Limited., Mr. Tim Akano, said: “Very soon, the global labour market is likely to increasingly reflect China’s influence. Language will be a major differentiator and the first Chinese-speaking technology experts in Nigeria will have a significant advantage.”

According to him, the vision is being launched through a Mandarin Scholarship Programme with China Advancement Opportunity, selecting 100 students from five prominent Nigerian secondary schools.

He explained that after an initial three-month online training, the top 20 performers will receive a $2,500 scholarship for a one-year cultural immersion programme in China, with the best candidates progressing to fully funded university admissions there.

He stated: “The programme represents far more than a language course. It is designed to build global competence and cultural intelligence. Participation requires strict adherence to guidelines, including 85% attendance and reliable technology.

School administrators are urged to nominate disciplined students, as advancement is strictly merit-based. “The initiative also ex- tends beyond secondary schools. Executive lessons are offered for business pro- fessionals, and the Mandarin course will be available as an ICT elective at all New Horizons retail centres, aiming to have committed learners communicating effectively within a year.

“The programme will culminate in a Mandarin Cultural Fiesta, celebrating performance and strengthening Nigeria-China educational ties. This initiative marks a major milestone in bilateral cooperation and a direct response to shifting global economic realities.”