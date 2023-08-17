New Horizons CEO, Akano, Bags Awards For Tech, Maths Education Growth

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, has been given awards of honor for his contribution to the growth of Technology and Mathematics education in Nigeria. The awards were given by the National Mathematical Centre Abuja and students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State at different fora.

The Director-General (DG/CEO) of the National Mathematical Centre Abuja, Prof. Promise Mebine, presented the award to Akano at the National Mathematical Centre in Kwali, Abuja recently where the New Horizons boss delivered a paper titled “The Importance of Mathematics in Solving Socio-Economic and Technological Challenges” recently.

He challenged the National Mathematical and Science Students to apply their mathematical skills in solving Nigerian problems, saying globally, Mathematicians have been deeply involved in solving national problems, from the time of the Egyptians who built the pyramid, and that “Mathematics is essential for solving the challenges of our time.

“We need to make sure that all students have access to high-quality Mathematics education regardless of their background, and to support the development of new Mathematics curricula that are relevant to the challenges of the 21st century,” he said.

The second award was presented by the Students Union President of OAU, Olayiwola Folahan during a ceremony at the OAU Oduduwa Hall recently, where Mr. Akano delivered a paper titled “Harnessing the Power of Technology for Positive Change.” Receiving the award at the event attended by students, faculty members, and representatives of various tech organisations in Nigeria, Akano expressed his appreciation for the honour of being recognised for his commitment to empowering young Nigerians with technology skills through training and mentorship programmes.

He noted that he had received over 150 recognitions, but he cherished the award from OAU students so much as it came from his Alma Mater. He used the opportunity to donate N150 million worth of scholarships to 1,000 OAU students to get trained in robotics and drone technology.

In addition, Akano instituted the Great Tech Innovators, an event to produce the next Elon Musk, Larry Page, and Mark Zuckerberg through training in technology, leadership, and entrepreneurship which will hold twice a year to showcase students’ innovations and matching them with interested angel investors.