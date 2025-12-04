New HIV Prevention Tools, Investment Urgently Needed To Avert Setbacks –WHO

On World AIDS Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) called on governments and global health partners to urgently scale up access to newly approved HIV prevention tools—especially the long-acting injectable lenacapavir (LEN)—to reverse disruptions caused by deep cuts in foreign aid.

In a year marked by sharp funding reductions and interrupted HIV services, WHO said the global response nevertheless gained significant momentum with the introduction and approval of twice-yearly lenacapavir for HIV prevention. LEN, a potent, long-acting pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) option, offers a transformational alternative for individuals who face challenges with daily pill adherence or stigma in accessing routine care.

Released in July, WHO’s new guidelines recommend LEN as an additional PrEP option. But just as this breakthrough arrived, major international funding cuts forced many countries to scale back or suspend essential HIV programmes—including PrEP distribution, HIV testing, and harm reduction services for people who inject drugs.

“We face significant challenges, with cuts to international funding and prevention stalling,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “At the same time, we have significant opportunities, with exciting new tools with the potential to change the trajectory of the HIV epidemic.

Expanding access to those tools for people at risk of HIV everywhere must be priority number one.” This year’s World AIDS Day theme, “Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response,” underscores the need for solidarity and investment in innovations to protect the most vulnerable communities. Global progress has slowed significantly.

In 2024, 1.3 million people acquired HIV, with nearly half of new infections occurring among key populations—including sex workers, men who have sex with men, transgender women, and people who inject drugs—and their partners.

These groups continue to face disproportionately high risks: sex workers and transgender women experience a 17-fold higher risk of infection, men who have sex with men face an 18-fold higher risk, and people who inject drugs a 34- fold higher risk. Structural barriers, stigma and criminalisation continue to drive these inequities.

Globally, 40.8 million people were living with HIV in 2024, and 630,000 died from HIVrelated causes. The scale of the aid-funding cuts is still being evaluated, but early estimates are alarming. The AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition reports that by October 2025, 2.5 million people who had access to PrEP in 2024 lost it in 2025, solely because of donor funding reductions—threatening global ambitions to end AIDS by 2030.

“We are entering a new era of powerful innovations in HIV prevention and treatment,” said Dr Tereza Kasaeva, Director of WHO’s Department for HIV, TB, Hepatitis and STIs. “By pairing these advances with decisive action and removing structural barriers, we can ensure that key and vulnerable populations have full access to life-saving services.”

WHO prequalified lenacapavir for prevention on October 6, triggering rapid national approvals in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia through its Collaborative Registration Procedure.

WHO is also collaborating with partners—including CIFF, the Gates Foundation, the Global Fund and Unitaid— to make LEN affordable and accessible in low- and middle-income countries.

Ultimately, WHO stresses that ending AIDS requires fully integrating HIV services within primary health care systems, strengthening community-led responses and increasing domestic investment. Despite funding setbacks, resilient communities continue to power progress. With strategic investment and human-rights-centered policies, countries can protect hard-won gains and ensure no one is left behind.