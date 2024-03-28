New Health Concerns Dampen Global Wine Industry’s Targets

Following global health concerns campaigns with regard to multiple wine intake, there are concerns that wine dealers could experience larger stock of unsold products due to excess production. Specifically, Australia is losing millions of vines to overproduction, which has smashed grape prices and jeopardise the livelihoods of winemakers and growers.

A new report reveals Australia has been especially badly hit by the global decline in wine consumption, as demand for its main product—cheaper red wines—is shrinking at the highest rate. China is also a market that Australia has depended on for growth up until recently. The most recent estimates indicate that in mid-2023, the world’s fifth-largest wine exporter had almost two billion litres, or roughly two years’ worth of production, in storage.

Part of it is spoiling as owners rush to get rid of it at any cost. Fourth-generation gardener, James Cremasco, observed his grandfather’s rows of grapes being removed by clanking yellow excavators close to the southeast town of Griffith. “There’s only so long we can go on growing a crop and losing money on it,” he said. In irrigated inland regions like Griffith, where Italian migrants arrived in the 1950s and brought vine-growing techniques, about two-thirds of Australia’s wine grapes are grown.

The districts surrounding Griffith are struggling, with unpicked grapes shriveling on vines, while major winemakers like Treasury Wines and Carlyle Group focus on more expensive bottles that are selling better. Calabria Wines’ third-generation owner and winemaker, Andrew Calabria, remarked, “It feels like an era is ending.”

“It’s hard for growers to look out the back window and see a pile of dirt instead of vines that have been there as long as they’ve known,” he added. As far as the eye could see, masses of twisted and gnarled timber held the remnants of 1.1 million vines that formerly made up one of Australia’s largest vineyards. The most harmed wine is red.

According to data from industry group Wine Australia, the average price of the grapes used in areas like Griffith dropped to A$304 ($200) per tonne last year—the lowest level in decades and a decrease from A$659 in 2020. Although many producers believe the government could do more, the government acknowledged the serious difficulties growers face and stated it is dedicated to supporting the industry, even as it projects lower prices this year.

According to Cremasco, a tonne of his red grapes brought in little more than $100. For Jeremy Cass, the head of Riverina Winegrape Growers, a farmers’ group in Griffith, up to 25 per cent of the vines must be pulled up to balance the market and raise prices. That would wipe off more than 20 million vines over 12,000 hectares (30,000 acres), or around eight per cent of Australia’s entire vine area. In other areas, vines have also been pulled out by growers and wineries.

“Even if half of Australia’s vines were removed, the oversupply might still exist,” a Western Australian winemaker stated. Nevertheless, a lot of growers who refuse to tear off vines are losing money in the hopes that the market will improve. According to Tim Mableson, a wine analyst at KPMG, “It’s chewing up wealth.” He thinks that 20,000 hectares (49,000 acres) of vines need to be removed nationwide.