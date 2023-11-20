New Hajj Rules: Kano Might Miss 40 Days Kingdom Portal Closure

Following new hajj pilgrimage rules created by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, that allow all 2024 intending pilgrims countries to pay their monies, Kano State seems to be lagging behind in preparation 40 days to the closure of the official payment portals.

The immediate past Executive Secretary of Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Abba Danbatta, expressed worry that exactly 40 days to the closure of the payments portal, Kano is having less than 300 intending pilgrims who pay their monies.

Speaking to newsmen on Monday, Danbatta, said the development calls for urgent serious actions from the Pilgrims Welfare Boards Leaders to be able to conclude payment before the portal is finally closed.

Abba Danbatta called on the National Hajj Commission and state Pilgrims boards to embark on massive sensitization on the modes and timing of the payment of Hajj fares, aimed at having a hitch-free Hajj Exercise and in order to meet the Saudi Arabia 40 Days deadline.

He said as the closing time for the payment of Hajj Fares is approaching there is a need for intending Pilgrims to be aware of the new changes and developments in the process of payment for Hajj Seat.

“There remains only forty left, for the closure of the payment of Hajj fairs, Kano those who have paid were not many, I think adequate enlightenment would help immensely in ensuring that the set objectives were being achieved.

He said the board has during his tenure achieved Maxim’s success during his tenure, stressing that that was the reason behind its success and recognition.

Alhaji Mohammad Abba Danbatta noted that the board was able to won several awards for Kano State during his stewardship due to effective service delivery during previous Hajj Operations.

The former Executive Secretary appealed to state Pilgrims boards across the nation to expedite action in enlightening the public geared towards achieving the set objectives