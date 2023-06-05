New Govs And Burden Of Huge Debts

There is no disputing the fact that the pleasure of governing is exquisite given the vast number al- ways eager to be concerned with it. This was justified by the array of personalities, who contested the recent governorship elections. The governorship polls held in 28 states and saw the emergence of 18 new governors, while 11 incumbents returned for a second term. The new governors are Alex Otti (Abia), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), (Benue), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Abba Yusuf (Kano), Dikko Radda (Katsina), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Umar Bago (Niger), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Ahmad Aliyu (Sokoto), Kefas Agbu (Taraba) and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara). While the dust over the elections has settled (although some are still being contested at the tribunals) and the pomp that characterised the swearing- in of the new helmsmen in the states over, the reality of power is gradually dawning on some of them, especially those in office for the first time. This is despite the fact that most of them were anointed by their predecessors, and as a result, the expectation was a smooth start.

Already, there are claims of huge debts; backlog of unpaid salaries; empty treasuries and even looting of government property, among others, from most of the new helmsmen in some of the states across the country. The states include Abia, Benue, Zamfara, Kano, Plateau, Taraba, Sokoto and Kaduna. The huge debt burden is the same in states where incumbents returned to power for a second term – Adamawa, Bauchi, Bornu, Gombe, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun, Oyo and Yobe as well the eight states where governorship elections did not hold – Ekiti, Anambra, Edo, Ondo, Osun, Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa. Figures released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) in April, the domestic debt owed by state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration rose to N5.33 trillion as of the end of December 2022. The figures showed that Lagos State recorded the highest domestic debt as of the end of Q4 2022 with N807.21 billion; this was followed by Delta State with N304.25 billion and Ogun State with N270.45 billion. On the other hand, the lowest debt was recorded by Jigawa State with N43.95 billion, followed by Kebbi and Katsina states with N61.31 billion and N62.37 billion, respectively. Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom and Anambra owed N103.7 billion, N124 billion, N219.2 billion and N77.4 billion, respectively, while Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno owed N143.6 billion, N146.3 billion, N141.3 billion and N96.1 billion, respectively. Other debtor states are Cross- River (N197.2 billion), Ebonyi (N76.4 billion), Edo N110.5 billion, Ekiti (N117.1), Enugu (N91.8 bilion), Gombe (N139.3 billion), Imo (N204.2 billion), Kaduna (N83.3 billion), Kano (N122.3 billion), Kogi (N93.6billion), Kwara (N109.3 billion), Nasarawa (N71.4 billion), Niger (N95.5 billion), Ondo (N77.1 billion), Osun (N148.3 billion), Oyo (N161.1 billion), Plateau (N149 billion), Sokoto (N90.5 billion), Taraba (N87.9 billion), Yobe (N90.7 billion), Zamfara (N112.1 billion and FCT (N81 billion).

Abia: Oti inherits N200bn debt, N50bn unpaid salaries

The new governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, shortly after his inauguration, disclosed that his predecessor, Okezie Ikpeazu, left a debt of N200 billion. Otti added that a total of N50 billion debt from unpaid salaries, pensions and gratuities was inherited by his administration, noting that these may not be all. “Somewhere in my mind, I believe that it is not all the debts that are genuine. The first thing we will do is to confirm the debts and be sure they are genuine,” he said.

He, however, assured Abians that he is prepared to tackle the N200 billion internal and external debts left behind by the Ikpeazu administration. He also assured the people of the state that his government will ensure the payment of workers’ salaries on or before 28th of every month but warned that his government will have zero tolerance on corruption.

Benue: Ortom leaves N187bn debt for Alia

In Benue State, former Governor Samuel Ortom handed over N187 billion debt to his successor, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia. Ortom, who disclosed this in his speech, while presenting his handover note to Alia, said the debt is made up of salary arrears, loans, contractual obligations and others. The former governor, who admitted that debt situation of the state is on the high side, disclosed that a total sum of N734.9 billion accrued to the state within the eight years he was in power, while total recurrent expenditure amounted to N735.6 billion within the period under review. He said the liabilities were inclusive of pensions, salary arrears, loans and bonds. The former governor, however, pointed out that he had negotiated a debt reduction with the Federal Government and obtained a debt swap of N71.6 billion. He clarified that after the reliefs, the debt profile stood at N45.2 billion. His words: “This handover note contained not only structure but activities of my eight years of administration. It has sectoral briefs of the agencies, ministries, and departments. “It contains three volumes; volume one is the handover of all MDAs, volume two comprises of policy document of my administration, (the Benue development plan) the part b is the comprehensive briefs submitted by ministries and agencies and part three contained highlights of debt profile and pension.

“The revenue and income from all sources; federation account, Value Added Tax, grants, loans, and others stand at N734.9 billion as of the end of April, while the expenditure stand at N735.6 billion as of the end of April. The indebtedness of the state which comprises salary arrears, pension, contractual obligations, and others is N187 billion. “The debt situation of the state might appear on the high side but the government had taken significant steps to reduce this through debt swap with the federal government.”

Zamfara: Dare claims Matawalle left empty treasury, huge debts

For the new governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Dare, it is not only claims of huge debt but empty treasury as well. Dare, who disclosed this in his inauguration speech, said his predecessor, Bello Matawalle, besides plunging the state into debt, left nothing in the coffers. He said: “I want to inform the people of the state that I met an empty treasury. I also inherited huge debts and liabilities amounting to billions of naira. I am, therefore, appealing to the people of the state to be more patient and give me your full support and cooperation in this trying period.” Despite the debt burden and the challenge of empty treasury, the new governor assured the people of Zamfara that he will fulfill his campaign promises. “I promised to bring rapid development in the state during my campaign, particularly in terms of security, education, job opportunities, health and agriculture. I have come to rescue Zamfara State by the grace of God and I will do my best to move the state to greater height.”

Plateau: Mutfwang to cope with N200bn debt left by Lalong

Like his colleagues, the new governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, decried the N200 billion debt burden he inherited from his predecessor, Simon Lalong. Mutfwang, in his inaugural speech soon after his swearing-in, said: “I understand clearly the enormity of the task before me and I have no illusions that it is going to be an easy ride. “The state is presently under a huge debt burden of over N200 billion; the healthcare sector is in need of urgent attention, our school system requires a comprehensive overhaul, our infrastructure is decayed and inadequate, and practically, every sector requires urgent redress. “There are no quick fix solutions to these challenges, but one thing is certain, we are prepared to take the challenges head-on and we will hit the ground running immediately.”

Taraba: Claims and counter-claims over N200bn debt

It is claims and counter-claims in Taraba State between the former governor, Darius Ishaku and his successor, Agbu Kefas, over the latter’s claim that he has a debt of about N200 billion to deal with. While Kefas made the claim before his inauguration (as Governor- elect), Ishaku, refuted it through his then Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Solomon Elisha. Though the former governor did not disclose the exact debt profile of the state, he said the amount is not up to N200 billion.

“I don’t know where they got their figures from, but what I can tell you is that the state is not owing over N200 billion as its being speculated. “Though I cannot claim that the state is not indebted, because government and debt is synonymous, but this administration has ensured that it does not incur loans unnecessarily and it must be in the best interest of the state.”

Kano: Ganduje leaves N241bn debt for Yusuf

It is the same story of huge debt in Kano State, where the outgone governor, Abdullahi Ganduje said his administration collected N1.2 trillion in the last eight years and spent the amount, leaving behind a total of about N241 billion in debt, made up of loans, contractual obligations, and others. His successor, Abba Yusuf, who expressed dismay over the debt profile, however, said he will carefully study the handover note and come out with a position on the debt and other matters. He said: “The handover notes are not enough for us. It is a very scanty note. The transition committee report was also very scanty. There is nothing we can do as representatives of the state, we can’t refuse to collect what was given to us. We will look at it. Where we are satisfied, we will take action. Where we are also not satisfied, we will also take action accordingly. “It is so disheartening that the government left a debt profile of over N241 billion for us. Where are we going to source the money? The Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) they talk about is nothing to write home about. The money they realised through Kano Internal Revenue Service was nothing to write home about. Why the use of so many consultants? Just like rain conduit for the resources of the people of Kano State. We are going to look at it. I am not satisfied! “I pray Almighty Allah to reward him (Ganduje) according to what he did for the state. We are not here to steal money, we are not here to grab their lands. We are here to work and by the grace of Allah, we will achieve all we set out to achieve within the next four years.”

Kaduna: More liabilities than net cash balance for Sani

In Kaduna State, where Nasir el- Rufai, handed over to his anointed, Uba Sani, it is equally a debt burden for the new administration as the former governor said his administration left behind financial liabilities to the tune of $577.32 million foreign debt, N64.54 billion domestic debt and other contingent liabilities of N16.06 billion for the new governor. In his farewell speech after Sani’s inauguration, el-Rufai said his administration spent N818.9 billion as capital expenditure between 2015 and 2022 in the prosecution of first and second State Development Plans, which attracted nearly US$5 billion in foreign and domestic investments. He also said he was leaving a net cash balance of about N5 billion in the Treasury Single Account after deductions for the payment of salaries, pensions, and dues to the local government councils in the state.

“We governed under very difficult fiscal circumstances, surviving two recessions, collapses of crude oil prices, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of the Russia- Ukraine war. We, therefore, had to borrow extensively to spend our way out of the recession and pursue our ambition to make Kaduna great again,” the former Kaduna State governor said.

Debt claims shouldn’t be excuse for poor performance

While claims and counter- claims on huge debts and empty treasuries across the states are expected to continue in the days ahead, some analysts are of the view that the new governors must not allow old variables to bug them down though a majority of the immediate past state chief executives cannot be absolved of the allegations. According to members of this political school, the new helmsmen must realise that leadership is not a tea-party, and should therefore initiate programmes that will see them improve on the IGR of their respective states as well as cut cost of governance if they are to fulfill their campaign promises in the face of dwindling revenue. The Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who shares this view, for instance, ahead of the May 29 inauguration, not only admonished the new governors as well as those who were re-elected to be mindful of acquiring debts for their respective states but to focus on debt management.

The former Minister of Finance, who gave the charge at the induction for the governors, noted that while the debt-to-Gross GDP (Gross Domestic Product) ratio may not look so alarming, as revenues decline, the burden of debt servicing has increased dramatically.

She said: ”The fiscal deficit of 5.3 percent of GDP is higher than our agreed fiscal rule of three percent of GDP, this has to be carefully monitored and brought down. Dealing with the fiscal deficit will of course be infinitely more difficult with an oil subsidy bill of N3.36 trillion for the first half of 2023 (or N6.72 trillion if not removed). “The deficit is made worse by revenue losses from oil theft. The difficulties around this issue underscore the importance of political consensus, whether you are in government or in the opposition on policies critical for nation-building.” She urged the governors to invest in infrastructure, education and basic healthcare and endeavour to pay teachers, healthcare workers and pensioners. She also asked them to start diversifying their revenue base and not to depend on revenue from oil and gas. “Your Excellencies, please watch your debt profiles and keep careful control of expenditure. Even as we invest in infrastructure, education and basic healthcare, please endeavour to pay teachers, healthcare workers.” She noted that states have a substantial responsibility, while only few states were raising internally generated revenue of any significance, urging the governors to figure out ways to increase IGR. According to her, aggregated IGR from the states did rise from N1.2 trillion in 2020 to N1.6 1 trillion in 2021. But this pales in comparison to FAAC allocations to state of N2.23 trillion in 2020. Against this backdrop, she charged the governors: “As you take office or return to your governorships, our 222 million compatriots will be counting on you to rise to the occasion. The states are closest to the people, what you do- or don’t do, directly impacts people across the country.”