New foreign terror gang, ‘Lakurawa’ kills 17 in Kebbi

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Lakurawa (a new Terror Group), on Friday night killed 17 people in an attack on Mera village in Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State, while trying to rustle cattle. A resident reported that the attackers entered the village around 1am, stole cattle, and exchanged gunfire with residents attempting to retrieve their livestock, resulting in the deaths. The resident added that 15 victims were buried on Saturday afternoon, and two more bodies were discovered later and also buried. “We engaged the attackers, and some of them were injured but they escaped with the stolen cattle and their wounded colleagues. Our people were also injured and taken to the hospital.”

The village has been experiencing security challenges, and the residents expressed concern about the frequent attacks. Kebbi State Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, confirmed the incident and promised that the state government would work with security agencies to prevent future attacks. The Sokoto State Government has confirmed and expressed concern over the Lakurawa group’s emergence. Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, noted that the group possessed sophisticated weapons and has been active in five local government areas. It would be recalled that the Defence Headquarters through its spokesperson, Major – General Edward Buba, in his bi-weekly briefing Thursday, confirmed the new terror group emerged from Niger after the coup, which disrupted military cooperation between Nigeria and Niger. The emergence of the foreign terrorist group, known as “Lakurawa,” in Sokoto State has heightened security concerns and threats among Sokoto and Kebbi states communities. According to locals, these cross-border bandits allegedly entered Nigeria from the Republic of Niger and Mali, engaging in banditry activities in the area. Our correspondent gathered the background and history of the bandits, who initially arrived in the Gudu area, the border Local Government Area with the Niger Republic between 2017 and 2018, coexisting peacefully with locals. However, their reemergence after a prolonged absence sparked fear due to changes in their attitude and activities. The suspected bandits attacked Karfen Sarki village, killing eight farmers, including five members of the Sokoto Community Guards. They have also been rustling livestock, crossing borders through Niger Republic’s porous routes, and causing trouble in local communities. Security Analyst, Comrade Basharu Altine Guyawa, emphasized the need for decisive action against the bandits’ enclave in the Boni forest.

