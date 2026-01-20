New FG-ASUU Agreement: Respite For Varsity Teachers, System

Real test is whether funds appear in the 2026 budget –Dean

RELIEF With the signing of new agreement between the Federal Government and ASUU, stakeholders have expressed concern over its implementation, if government’s attitude to honour and respect previous agreements and promises, is anything to go by

After 17 years of failed promises and long-lull in the Nigerian university system, following negotiation and renegotiation of FG-ASUU 2009 Agreement, the universities can now heave a sigh of relief. Last week, a major step was taken by the government and the lecturers’ union with the signing of a new agreement that will not only end the age-long protracted face-off between the Federal Government and ASUU, but also restore the elusive sanity in the system and save the soul of university education.

In the last three decades, university academic and nonacademic staff unions, under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU); Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), NonAcademic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have been at loggerheads with the Federal Government over unresolved issues as a result of non-implementation of the 2009 Agreement signed with the unions for improved conditions of universities and staff welfare.

Majorly, part of the contentious issues leading to the lingering crises in the university system, include non-payment of arrears of Earned Academic Allowance owed ASUU members, and Earned Allowance owed to SSANU, Academic Freedom, University Autonomy, implementation of the 2009 Agreements with the university-based unions and the various Memoranda of Action (MoA) signed with the unions by the Federal Government, as well as non-payment of University Revitalisation Funds among others.

Following the demand by the unions for the renegotiation of the 2009 Agreements, the Federal Government had at one time or the other raised several Renegotiation Committees, but without any tangible resolution to the lingering impasse that has over the years haunted the system. Recall that the Gamaliel Onosode, a renowned technocrat and former Pro-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan-led Committee was constituted in December 2006 as the first FGN/ASUU Negotiation Committee to review the 2001 Agreement, which eventually produced the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement.

Its terms of reference were to address the decay in the university system, including infrastructural issues and conditions of service. However, the failure to conclude the renegotiation and implementation of the agreements signed separately with the various unions had been the major source of dispute between the unions and the government. Unfortunately, due to the nonimplementation of the agreements and the subsequent industrial disharmony leading to instability, disruption of academic calendar, the nation’s university system between 1999 and 2022, had been shut down 16 times for four years and seven months.

What we expect now is full, timely and faithful implementation of all the agreed terms

The universities were shut down for nine months between February 14 and October 17, 2022 in what is today known as the longest in the union’s history due to the ASUU strike. To resolve the imbroglio undermining the stability of the system, the Federal Government after the Onosode-led committee constituted various Federal Government Renegotiation Committees since 2017 to renegotiate the 2009 Agreement with ASUU, particularly with the task to renegotiate the agreement, focusing on conditions of service, funding, university autonomy, and academic freedom.

The committees were to liaise and consult with relevant stakeholders to guide the position of the Federal Government on the issues in the draft proposed FG/University-based Unions Renegotiated Agreements, and renegotiate in realistic and workable terms the 2009 Agreement with other university-based unions. Also, they were to negotiate and recommend any other issue the committee deems relevant to reposition the Nigerian university system for global competitiveness.

The renegotiation committees are the Wale Babalakin Committee (2017–2021), which was inaugurated by the then Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu; Munzali Jibrin Committee (2021) was set up to continue the process and it produced a draft agreement that was ultimately not signed by the Federal Government. Then, the Nimi Briggs Committee of 2022, led by the late Emeritus Professor Nimi Briggs, produced a draft report in 2023, but which was also not implemented or formally signed by the government.

Sadly, the government failed to implement each of the renegotiated agreements reached with the unions by the committees handling the renegotiation since 2017.

However, the President Tinubuled Federal Government on October 2024 constituted the Yayale Ahmed Committee, to renegotiate the 2009 Agreement, which led to the signing of a new Agreement in January 2026. Still on moves to fast-track the remaining discussion with universitybased unions the government had in October 2025 set up the Federal Government Tertiary Institutions Expanded Negotiation Committee (FGTIENC), which was also chaired by Yayale Ahmed.

Despite this, the nonimplementation of the various Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and Memoranda of Action (MoA) by successive governments, led to several years of rancour, broken promises resulted in prolonged strikes that repeatedly shut Nigeria’s public universities. But, in 2023, the immediate past administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari, as part of drive to fulfill some of its promises to the ASUU, approved the sum of N470 billion as special funds in the year’s budget for university revitalisation and upward review of lecturers’ salaries.

New agreement

Now, to chart a new dawn for the university system and reposition the nation’s university education, the Federal Government and ASUU last week signed a new agreement, which many stakeholders described as the most comprehensive and far-reaching reform in the sector in decades.

The new agreement, to them, is a significant breakthrough after years of stalled negotiations over the 2009 Agreement and its subsequent renegotiations.

To replace the troubled 2009 pact that has continued to fuel industrial unrest and disrupted university stability for over 1,200 days of cumulative strikes, the 2026 FG–ASUU Agreement introduces sweeping changes to salaries, pensions, allowances, retirement age, research funding and conditions of service.

Expectedly, the new agreement has raised fresh hopes for industrial peace and uninterrupted academic calendars in the system. The major provisions in the new agreement include the 40 per cent upward review of academic staff salaries, effective from January 1, 2026. This, accordingly, has been approved by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, while the increase will be implemented through the Consolidated University Academic Staff Salary (CONUASS) alongside a strengthened Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA).

Also, at the heart of the new pact is a provision that has widely been described as historic, which specified that professors who retire from recognised public universities would now earn pensions equivalent to 100 per cent of their annual salaries. Under the agreement, only professors who served uninterruptedly in a recognised university until the mandatory retirement age are eligible, while the retirement age for the professorial cadre has also been formally fixed at 70 years, a move stakeholders noted reflects the value of experience, scholarship and mentorship in the university system.

Asides this, the agreement introduces a new Professorial Cadre Allowance for full-time senior academics, under which Professors will receive N1.74 million annually at N140,000 monthly, while Readers will earn N840,000 per year at N70,000 monthly. The allowance is designed to support research coordination, academic documentation and administrative responsibilities, allowing senior scholars to focus more on teaching, mentorship and innovation, but this excluded PartTime academics beneficiaries.

In a bid to promote accountability and fairness, the agreement restructures nine Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), and ties them strictly to duties performed. These include allowances for postgraduate supervision, fieldwork, industrial training supervision, external moderation, examinations, clinical and hazard duties, leadership roles and excess workload. This is believed will reform and reward productivity while eliminating abuses associated with blanket allowances.

The agreement also improves non-salary conditions of service in which female academic staff are now entitled to six months maternity leave in line with Public Service Rules, while male staff will enjoy two weeks paternity leave. Still, other retained benefits in the agreement include sabbatical leave, research leave, annual leave, sick leave, group life insurance and compensation where leave is denied.

Under the University Stabilisation Fund, aimed at tackling infrastructural decay and restore learning facilities in the system, the Federal Government is committing N30 billion as Stabilisation and Restoration Fund for universities, which will be disbursed in three annual tranches of N10 billion between 2026 and 2028.

This fund has been described by many vice-chancellors and education pundits as a critical lifeline for universities battling with dilapidated hostels, laboratories and lecture halls. Other critical provisions of the agreement are research funding and law reforms under which a National Research Council Bill will be forwarded to the National Assembly, proposing dedicated research funding of at least one per cent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The pact also provides for the review and amendment of laws considered restrictive to university autonomy and academic freedom, including the JAMB Act, NUC Act, TETFund Act and other key education statutes.

Stakeholders

Meanwhile, beyond the signing of the new agreement and high expectations, stakeholders have raised concern over its implementation in view of the government’s sincerity and the right political will, as well as attitude towards previous agreements. While they argued that the document symbolises renewed trust, and a test of government sincerity, for the students and parents it represents hope for stability, and for the nation it offers a chance to reposition public universities as engines of research, innovation and national development rather than theatres of endless industrial conflict.

Amid this relief, stakeholders said that the real success of the agreement lies not in its fine print, but in consistent funding, transparency and adherence to timelines. Though government officials and labour analysts said the adjustment in the lecturers’ salary would go a long way in boosting the morale, improving productivity, enhancing global competitiveness and curbing the brain drain that has seen hundreds of lecturers leaving the system in droves in recent years, stakeholders insisted that implementation of the agreement is an issue.

For instance, an Associate Professor at Yobe State University, Prof Hamzat Idris, while speaking with New Telegraph stated: “This is a bold signal that scholarship is finally being valued. The policy restores dignity to academic retirement and could discourage the mass exit of senior scholars from Nigeria universities.”

He noted that beyond signing the new agreement, lecturers expect to see “timely and full implementation of salary adjustments and allowance reforms; institutionalisation of reforms to benefits endure beyond political cycles, strengthening of university autonomy and governance structures, inclusive negotiations with other university staff unions to ensure holistic stability in the sector.

“If these expectations are met, many of us are optimistic that the pact will mark a turning point toward lasting peace and progress in our tertiary education system. But, if not, the fragile calm could quickly disintegrate, reviving old tensions,” he noted. The Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Akanbi Ilupeju, in his view, which he tagged:

“A Guarded Milestone,” described the agreement as a massive victory for industrial harmony in the university system, stressing that its success depends entirely on implementation. Worried by trust deficit in implementation of previous agreements, he noted that ASUU remains “guarded” because previous agreements, particularly the 2009 Pact, were often signed but not fully funded; even as he stated that the real test would be whether these funds appear in the 2026 budget.

The Dean, who further noted that granting 100 per cent pension to retired professors is a long-term financial commitment, said the government must ensure the Pension Fund Administration should be robust enough to handle this without future defaults in order to ensure its sustainability. “While these benefits help the staff, the students still need to see the promised one per cent GDP for research translate into better labs, libraries, and hostels to truly transform the university experience,” Ilupeju added.

Nothing that the new agreement moves the needle from “survival” to “professionalism” for Nigerian academics, he stated that if executed faithfully, it could finally end the era of perennial strikes in the university system. Indeed, a retired Professor of African Literature and Poetry at the University of Ibadan (UI), Prof Ademola Dasylva, on his part, said there is nothing new, or exciting about the 100 per cent full salary for retired professors.

Despite this, the former Dean of Faculty of Arts, who gave kudos to President Bola Tinubu for the new agreement, noted that no doubt this administration, at least, took some encouraging steps in the right direction to address, among other things, welfare matters of academic staff in the public universities. However, he pointed out that Professors everywhere else in the world are treated with dignity, except in Nigeria, saying professors are not beggars and should not be treated as such.

Dasylva, who raised further concern about some provisions of the agreement, said: “Already, there is a contributory pension scheme in place, and academic staff are made to contribute a percentage of their monthly salary, and the government to contribute an equal percentage monthly for every academic staff. He said: “On retirement, the savings are lumped together as gratuity, 50 per cent of which is released to the retired academic, while the remaining 50 per cent is converted to monthly pension. The normal thing is for the retired academic to look for a reliable Life Assurance Annuity Agency to manage the balance of 50 per cent as savings for the monthly pensions.

“This already translates to almost 100 per cent of the salary, in many cases. So, unless there is something I am not aware of in the new package, I think it is overpoliticisation to now talk of 100 per cent salary as pension.”

Recalling that Military Generals in addition to their full salary as pension on retirement, there are other largesse such as medical treatment both local and offshore, fully funded by the Federal Government that is in addition to other peps, Dasylva insisted that what stops the government from extending the same to the country’s retired intellectuals.

Speaking on the six months maternity leave for female lectures, he argued how the Department would absorb the periodic absence which would become an extra load on the staff on ground; since the university system operates in the universe of other universities across the globe. Again, the retired don noted that the issues of fellowship, and research grants must be handled with tact should the nursing colleague be involved in either, or in both, including traveling.

“Such commitment cannot be put on hold for six months without affecting the timeline, and deliverable outcomes, among others,” Dasylva stated, adding that if these issues are adequately addressed and handled by the Department of the nursing colleague, then it will be fine.

Meanwhile, worried by what he described as the government’s unfavourable approach to honouring and respecting agreements, a don at University of Ibadan, and immediate past President of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL), Prof Francis Egbokhare, simply told New Telegraph: “I have no reaction until implementation is substantiated.”

However, the Head of Department of Philosophy, Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Chiedozie Okoro, did not differ in his position over the lackadaisical attitude of the government to previous agreements. While stating that signing a new agreement is one thing, but implementation is another thing, he said: “Let us wait for the implementation. And, of course, the question is, whether the agreement covers those professors who have retired before now.”

On the positive side, Okoro noted that the signing of the agreement is one sensible thing ASUU has been able to achieve. To a Senior Lecturer at the Federal University Lafia, Prof Sunday Omeje, the new agreement is a game changer for the Nigerian university system, with expected positive impact on the university environment, lecturers and students.

“This agreement has reset expectations, but Nigerians are watching closely to see whether it becomes a true turning point or just another beautifully written promise,” he said. Expressing similar concern, a parent, Justin Obika, however, noted that the new FG-ASUU agreement would depend on transparent and consistent implementation.

He stated: “The key expectations of ASUU from what I have read include timely payment of the improved remuneration, sustained funding for universities, respect for agreed timelines and continuous dialogue. We pray that the government would for once honour this agreement. “The agreement is an opportunity to finally end the cycle of strikes that has plagued Nigeria’s university system for decades. Whether it ushers in lasting stability or becomes another missed opportunity remains the question only government’s action not words, can answer.”

Govt

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, described the pact as a historic turning point that restores trust and reflects President Tinubu’s commitment to prioritise education through dialogue rather than discord.

He noted that sustained engagement, fiscal realism and mutual respect formed the backbone of the agreement, which he stated, aligns with the government’s broader reform agenda aimed at repositioning tertiary institutions for global competitiveness. “We are moving away from adhoc solutions. Implementation is key and mechanisms are already being put in place to ensure this agreement is not treated lightly,” he said.

ASUU

The agreement with its attendant salary increase, improved allowances and guaranteed pensions has been said to be a major morale booster capable of checking the “JAPA syndrome” in the system. In fact, ASUU leadership has described the new agreement as a product of sustained engagement and pressure, insisting that its value would only be measured by implementation.

Its President, Prof Chris Piwuna, said the union decided to sign the agreement in the interest of the university system and Nigerian students. “This agreement represents progress, but our experience over the years has taught us that signing documents is not the same thing as implementing them. Our members are cautiously optimistic.

What we expect now is full, timely and faithful implementation of all the agreed terms,” he stressed. He, however, added that ASUU, as a union, remained committed to dialogue and warned that failure by the government to honour the agreement would reopen old wounds. He stated: “ASUU does not enjoy industrial action. If the government does what it has promised, there will be industrial peace in our universities.”

Other unions

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) described the agreement as a welcome development with the potential end to the cycle of strikes that has repeatedly disrupted academic calendars.

According to NANS President, Olushola Oladoja, the new agreement would restore stability, improve quality in Nigeria’s tertiary education system, as well as improved welfare for academic staff and ensure an uninterrupted academic calendar for students.

“The agreement marks a fresh direction for Nigeria’s tertiary education system. Nigerian students are tired of losing years to strikes,” he noted, even as he urged that all parties to the agreement should prioritise faithful and timely implementation.”