New Feather For Akinboboye As He Gets Inducted Into Island Club Lagos

The Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, has had a new feather added to his growing image and standing, as he was recently inducted into the Island Club Lagos

The induction ceremony was a colourful and historic one as it was part of activities organised by the Club to celebrate Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary. The event was tagged; Independence Dance and New Members Night. In his address, the Club Chairman, Omo’ba Dr Rotimi Olasode-Martins, gave a brief history of the prestigious Club, outlining the reasons for its creation and noted activities, which include the promotion of good fellowship and interracial harmony.

He drew the attention of the inductees to the significance of the Peacock, the symbol of the Club. The importance of decorum, the importance of order, and respect for one another.

It was an evening of entertainment, with Atunda Entertainment, a musical and cultural troupe curated by Akin- boboye, adding colour to the night as it enthralled the audience with entertaining renditions.