New FCT Council Chairs Pay Courtesy Visit To Wike In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has congratulated the six newly elected Area Council Chairmen, promising to work hand in hand for the development of the nation’s capital.

Wike gave this assurance on Wednesday, in Abuja, during a visit from the council leaders to his office to collect their Certificates of Return ahead of their June swearing-in.

The Minister also acknowledged that candidates aligned with President Bola Tinubu received government support during the elections, but assured that officials from other parties with shared goals will also play a role in the administration’s plans.

READ ALSO

Wike urged the incoming chairmen to prepare for their new roles and assured them of the administration’s cooperation once they assume office. He also commended outgoing council leaders and wished them well in future endeavours.

Wike stated that effective governance requires collaboration across party lines, noting that the FCT Administration has always engaged stakeholders regardless of political affiliation.

Wike described the cooperation he expects between his administration and the incoming council officials as a “rainbow coalition”.

“Congratulations to all the newly elected chairmen. You have earned this opportunity through hard work, and we are grateful for the chance to serve alongside you. No matter the party, what is important is that we work together.

“Since I came as minister, we have always worked together in the city, and that is why we have continued to achieve results. Even those from other parties who support the President will be part of what we call a rainbow coalition in the FCT.

“By the time you are sworn in, we will begin to work together to move the councils forward“